MCSO increasing patrols for Memorial Day weekend at county parks, Lake Ontario
Memorial Day weekend is almost here, and with it comes increased patrols by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at county parks and on Lake Ontario. After most of the celebrations were canceled last year, the sheriff's office is asking everyone to enjoy responsibly. Deputies say be aware of your surroundings, and if you see something suspicious, call 911. As for boaters, they are asking you to make sure you take safety precautions.spectrumlocalnews.com