Federal Protections Proposed for Lesser Prairie-chicken May Be Insufficient
“We commend the Interior Department for proposing to list the southern distinct population segments of lesser-prairie chicken as endangered but remain concerned that a threatened listing of the northern distinct population segment may not be enough to save it from extinction. The bird has suffered a catastrophic decline of more than 90% of its population. Only about 27,384 birds remain across the five-state region – less than 17% of its historic range – so time is of the essence to save the bird and its habitat. The Department now needs to move swiftly to give the bird the protection it direly needs throughout its range.”defenders.org