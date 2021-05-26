Cancel
Federal Protections Proposed for Lesser Prairie-chicken May Be Insufficient

defenders.org
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article“We commend the Interior Department for proposing to list the southern distinct population segments of lesser-prairie chicken as endangered but remain concerned that a threatened listing of the northern distinct population segment may not be enough to save it from extinction. The bird has suffered a catastrophic decline of more than 90% of its population. Only about 27,384 birds remain across the five-state region – less than 17% of its historic range – so time is of the essence to save the bird and its habitat. The Department now needs to move swiftly to give the bird the protection it direly needs throughout its range.”

defenders.org
Animalssba.gov

DOI Seeks Comments on Proposal to List Two Distinct Population Segments of the Lesser Prairie Chicken as Threatened and Endangered

On June 1, 2021, the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) published a proposed rule to list the lesser prairie chicken northern distinct population segment as threatened and southern distinct population segment as endangered. The agency has scheduled two information sessions and public hearings on the proposed rule. The first information session will take place on July 8, 2021 from 5-6:00pm (CT) followed by a public hearing from 6:30-8:30pm (CT). The second information session will take place on July 14, 2021 from 5-6:00pm (CT) followed by a public hearing from 6:30-8:30pm (CT). Written comments on the proposed rule are due by August 2, 2021.
Animalsagfax.com

Lesser Prairie Chicken Endangered Species Listing Returns – DTN

Five years after the Trump administration dropped the planned listing of the lesser prairie chicken in the Endangered Species Act, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service this week announced a proposed rule to reverse course. USFWS submitted a draft rule to the Federal Register on Wednesday, saying the bird is...
AnimalsJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

US wildlife managers propose protections for rare chicken

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — U.S. wildlife managers last week proposed instituting federal protections for the lesser prairie chicken, saying its habitat across five states is in danger of becoming more fragmented, and the effects of climate change and drought are expected to take a further toll on the species in the future.
Kansas Stateksal.com

State Maintains Key Role in Lesser Prairie Chicken Conservation

The state of Kansas maintains a key role Lesser Prairie Chicken conservation despite a proposed federal listing. According to the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism, our state is home to the most extensive remaining range and largest population of lesser prairie chickens in the U.S. However, despite the successful work of the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism, Kansas farmers and ranchers, the Lesser Prairie-Chicken Interstate Working Group, and midwestern states throughout the bird’s range, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) announced on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 its intent to federally list the prairie grouse species, T. pallidicinctus, under the Endangered Species Act (ESA). If the ruling stands, lesser prairie chickens that exist in eastern New Mexico and across the southwest Texas Panhandle will be listed as “endangered.” Lesser prairie chickens that exist in southeastern Colorado, southcentral to southwestern Kansas, western Oklahoma and the northeast Texas Panhandle will be listed as “threatened.”
