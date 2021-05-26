Memorial Day 2021: A Time for Rembrance and Gratitude

If you were to ask me to define a patriot, I would say that they are an individual who heartily supports their country and will take steps to defend it from attackers. If you were to ask me do I consider myself a patriot I would say no because, unlike my elder brother I have no desire to ever take up arms in its defense of the United States. I am a humanist or a person who believes in the potential value and goodness of human beings and focuses on the common human needs of all and rational ways to solve human problems. I cannot succinctly(briefly) put the feelings I have on war in a blog post but what I can say is that I understand the paths that lead us as human beings to it and in some cases that it can be one of the few options. However, I recognize that my personal convictions lie more in pacifism (being a peacemaker) and conscientious objection (one who objections to a particular requirements based off their own beliefs such as serving in the armed forces).