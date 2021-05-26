newsbreak-logo
Memorial Day 2021: A Time for Rembrance and Gratitude

By Will Johnson
messenger-news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAST TEXAS – As the country pauses to catch its collective breath over the Memorial Day weekend, it is important to remind ourselves what is being commemorated on Monday, May 31. While the day marks the unofficial start of summer – along with all the outdoor activities associated with the...

messenger-news.com
This Memorial Day

This Memorial Day

If you were to ask me to define a patriot, I would say that they are an individual who heartily supports their country and will take steps to defend it from attackers. If you were to ask me do I consider myself a patriot I would say no because, unlike my elder brother I have no desire to ever take up arms in its defense of the United States. I am a humanist or a person who believes in the potential value and goodness of human beings and focuses on the common human needs of all and rational ways to solve human problems. I cannot succinctly(briefly) put the feelings I have on war in a blog post but what I can say is that I understand the paths that lead us as human beings to it and in some cases that it can be one of the few options. However, I recognize that my personal convictions lie more in pacifism (being a peacemaker) and conscientious objection (one who objections to a particular requirements based off their own beliefs such as serving in the armed forces).
PoliticsThe Post and Courier

Memorial Day is a time to honor the ultimate sacrifice

Since the birth of our nation, the men, and since WW-I, the women, of our nation have answered the call to service with our armed forces. Sometimes their role is to simply stand-guard, and at other times they are required to participate in armed conflict with our nation’s foes. Any...
Festivalrepublicmonitor.com

Retired Marine says Memorial Day a time for reverence

Perry County Middle School Principal Milton Wick’s involvement with the U.S. Marine Corps spans 21 years. He served as an infantry officer and split time between active duty and the reserves. Wick is this year’s featured speaker at the Missouri National Veterans Memorial event Monday, May 31. While his connection...
Festivalmarysvilleonline.net

Memorial Day a time to reflect on vaccination

Memorial Day weekend comes just as spring blooms are at their height. They lend beauty as a backdrop to Americans’ reflection on those who made the ultimate sacrifice to their nation, this United States of America. Similar thoughts prevail among those who have chosen to have the COVID-19 vaccine. Spring...
Festivalbaptistpress.com

FIRST-PERSON: Remembering Memorial Day

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (BP) – Memorial Day 2021 will be radically different than its annual observance 12 months ago. This time last year our nation was struggling against the deadly coronavirus pandemic, a global plague that has taken the lives of more than 600,000 Americans. In many respects, we have spent...
FestivalAthens Messenger

Memorial Day memories: Courage of war correspondents

I never fought in the Vietnam War. I joined United Press International, a worldwide wire service, in 1975 at the end of that conflict. My heroes were UPI war correspondents — Leon Daniel, Kate Webb and Joseph L. Galloway. Daniel was a friend. He died in 2006. Webb was a...
FestivalBlue Ridge Muse

Memorial Day: Time to honor my grandfather, and a dear friend

Memorial Day weekends used to offer several choices for celebrations and remembering but COVID-19 took some events off schedules and others’ decisions also took away the annual BBQ and Bluegrass Festival at Chantilly Farms, an annual Memorial Day mainstay, is no more. Gone too is the annual Rolling Thunder ride...
PoliticsKansas City Star

Honoring and remembering our fallen service members for Memorial Day

The first warm days of spring in Michigan are always so exciting to celebrate. It is reminder that Memorial Day weekend is on the way as well as the kickoff for summer. For me and my family, those first few warm days are beautiful, but also a reminder that Memorial Day is a painful reminder of our loss. My family and I are what is known as a Gold Star family. Gold Star families are families who have tragically lost a U.S. service member while serving during a time of conflict. For Gold Star families, Memorial Day is the day we honor and remember the ultimate sacrifice of our fallen service member. It is a very painful day.
Saluting America's heroes

Saluting America's heroes

May is recognized officially in the United States as National Military Appreciation Month (NMAM). The U.S .Congress designated May as NMAM in 1999 to ensure that our nation was given the chance to publicly show our appreciation for our troops, both past and present. Not only do we pause on Memorial...
Royal Oak, MIThe Oakland Press

Column: Memorial Day is a time to put aside political differences

There are a few things in American life that are beyond division and politics, and Memorial Day remains at the top of the list. A single day where citizens come together to honor the memories of those who gave their lives for their country, who fought and died protecting those they loved and those they would never know.
Lebanon, NHValley News

Forum, May 30: It is time to remember and renew the legacy of Memorial Day

It is time to remember and renew the legacy of Memorial Day. Memorial Day is a day to remember and honor the many brave men and women who answered their nation’s call and paid the ultimate sacrifice on the battlefield, with 1.3 million lives lost since the Revolutionary War. Congress established a National Moment of Remembrance to be observed every Memorial Day at 3 p.m. Take the time out of your day, regardless of your activity, with a moment of silence to remember our fallen heroes who fought and died for our freedoms.
PoliticsFree Lance-Star

LETTER: Memorial Day is time to honor the fallen

Memorial Day honors the ones that we have lost serving our great and brave country, the United States of America. There are more than 100 special military cemeteries in the U.S. and around the world. The best known one is Arlington National Cemetery , where there are 400,000-plus service members and their families from every American war.
Steamboat Springs, COSteamboat Pilot & Today

Time-honored Memorial Day traditions return to Steamboat Springs

Editor’s note: This article has been edited to reflect that Hayden American Legion Post’s Memorial Day service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Hayden Cemetery. After being sidelined by COVID-19 last year, Steamboat Springs veterans are hoping to return to their time-honored Memorial Day tradition by hosting a ceremony and recognizing three soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice for this country.
FestivalPosted by
94.5 KATS

Memorial Weekend – Time To Remember What They Died For

By definition Memorial Day is a federal holiday in the United States for honoring and mourning the military personnel who have died in the performance of their military duties while serving in the United States Armed Forces. They made the ultimate sacrifice so our great experiment in freedom could be...
Festivalmyedmondsnews.com

Flag etiquette and what Memorial Day means

Memorial Day typically means a kick-off of summer activities and is met by a fervor of flying our American flag.But instead of meaning “opening season,” the day should be celebrated out of respect and gratitude for those who have given up their lives and bodies for our freedoms. Unfortunately, with...
Concord, NHConcord Monitor

For a Concord mother, Memorial Day is a time to remember son lost to suicide

She sat in the grass and moved two fingers down the side of the granite marker, as though comforting her son with a gentle touch to his arm. She used the same care as she moved across the top of the gravestone, perhaps feeling his dark hair. Patricia Cloutier, in fact, did a lot of things one might expect from a mother who’s lost her son.
Festivalthepostnewspaper.net

On This Memorial Day, Please remember the COVID-19 frontliners

Throughout time, placing flowers and other objects of meaning at the graves of fallen warriors has been practiced by people around the globe. In the United States, we recognize our fallen warriors on the last Monday in May. Memorial Day, first called Decoration Day was originally a day to decorate...
Cumberland, MDCumberland Times-News

Memorial Day great time to teach family genealogy

This coming weekend is the national Memorial Day holiday. The time when Americans should be visiting our nation’s sacred and historic cemeteries to honor and pray for our fallen heroes and family members. It is a great opportunity to take younger generations to the cemeteries and teach them your family’s genealogy. It is a time to maintain and decorate your ancestors’ grave sites.
Rutledge, PADelaware County Daily Times

Rutledge scout enhances war memorial just in time for Memorial Day

RIDLEY TOWNSHIP— Although he’s only a very small step away from becoming an official Eagle Scout, Gabriel “Gabe” Thomas, 17, is already being honored for his achievement. On Memorial Day, the Rutledge resident, a member of Boy Scout Troop 43 in Woodlyn, will be recognized by the Frederick A. Scott Post 777 American Legion for enhancing their War Memorial as his Eagle Scout project.