Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter resigns

By Tres Savage
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDays after filing for divorce from his wife of 40 years, Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter resigned this morning. “It has been a distinct and absolute privilege of a lifetime to serve as the state’s attorney general,” Hunter said in a statement. “Regrettably, certain personal matters that are becoming public will become a distraction for this office. The office of attorney general is one of the most important positions in state government. I cannot allow a personal issue to overshadow the vital work the attorneys, agents and support staff do on behalf of Oklahomans.”

