Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter resigns

Days after filing for divorce from his wife of 40 years, Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter resigned this morning. “It has been a distinct and absolute privilege of a lifetime to serve as the state’s attorney general,” Hunter said in a statement. “Regrettably, certain personal matters that are becoming public will become a distraction for this office. The office of attorney general is one of the most important positions in state government. I cannot allow a personal issue to overshadow the vital work the attorneys, agents and support staff do on behalf of Oklahomans.”