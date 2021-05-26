MARCH 17, 1931 — MAY 22, 2021. Arlene Piercy Mecham, 90, of Nyssa passed away peaceably with her family at her side May 22, 2021. Graveside services will be at Owyhee Cemetery Wednesday May 26, 2:00 pm. She was born on March 17, 1931 to Wesley and Mabel Piercy at Buhl Idaho. She had 3 brothers Wayne, Carl and Thurman. They moved to Adrian Oregon when she was 6. She graduated from Adrian High School in 1949 she worked for First National Bank in Parma and Nyssa for several years. She married LeRoy Mecham on January 22, 1955. They had 6 children Linda, Judy, Tim, Nancy, Rick and Melvin. They resided outside of Nyssa. She loved growing flowers. She was known as the “Flower Lady” on Eureka Avenue. Her favorites were iris and lilies. She worked for Hopkins Meat for years after the children were in school. She was a great cook, making bread and pies for family meals. She played the organ for church for years at the Lutheran church in Nyssa.