Governor Larry Hogan today joined the Maryland Department of Commerce Office of Tourism to encourage Maryland travelers to reconnect and recharge in the State of Maryland. From traveling along one of the state’s 18 scenic byways, to enjoying Maryland’s Outdoor Collection, or navigating the waters of the Chesapeake Bay with a certified Chesapeake Bay Storyteller on a guided water-based tour, travelers will find an abundance of travel products and resources to plan their next visit.