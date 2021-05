All it takes is a single punch. When it comes to Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury knows that better than anyone, for it was Wilder who laid the towering Brit on his back in the final round of their first matchup in 2018. Fury, of course, came back to soundly thrash Wilder in winter 2020 thanks to a new trainer and a new, highly aggressive style. Since that time, Wilder’s behavior as been odd, to put it mildly, as the man just can’t seem to admit he lost. Does that mean Wilder doesn’t stand a chance now that he and Fury are going to meet for the third time this July, however?