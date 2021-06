Scientist know plenty of about depression. Now they are starting to understand the roots of positive emotion. RICHARD DAVIDSON WAS IN A LAB OBSERVING A BUDDHIST MONK SINK deep into serene meditation when he noticed something that sent his own pulse racing. Davidson, a professor of psychology and psychiatry at the University of Wisconsin, hurriedly double-checked the data streaming to his computer from electrodes attached to the monk’s skull, but there was no mistake. Electrical activity in the left prefrontal lobe of the monk’s brain was shooting up at a tremendous rate. “It was exciting,” Davidson recalls. “We didn’t expect to see anything quite that dramatic.”