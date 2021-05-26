Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Ariane NEXT Unfunded Vision

By Brian Wang
nextbigfuture.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 2020 research paper provides an overview of the current status of the Ariane NEXT (20282030 reusable) launch system definition and economic analysis, and development status. Anyone can propose a reusable rocket concept that might technically work. However, figuring out how to eventually make it affordable is very different. SpaceX has sucked all of the commercial launch revenue oxygen out of the world.

www.nextbigfuture.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Industry#Launch Vehicle#World Vision#Project Development#Funding Research#Technology Development#Ariane Next#Ariane Next#The European Space Agency#The Esa Council#Ec#Arianespace#Falcon 9#Airbus#Nextbigfuture Com#Singularity University#Wikipedia#Space Angels#Rocket Factory Augsburg#Spacex Development
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
SpaceX
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Boeing
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Country
China
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Motley Fool

Europe's Ariane Falls Farther Behind SpaceX

Space launch company SpaceX launched its first rocket in March 2006 -- an expendable "Falcon 1" rocket that failed to even reach Earth orbit. It only took the company six years, though, to both fix its design and begin sending rockets to orbit with regularity, and decide that the real future of rockets -- and the key to making rocket launch affordable -- was in making them reusable.
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

ISS Cargo Mission To Enhance Solar Power, Astronaut Health

HOUSTON—Astronauts will be upgrading the International Space Station’s (ISS) solar power system and focusing on future human deep space exploration research with a 7,300-lb.cargo to be launched to the station on June 3. Launch of SpaceX’s 22nd NASA-contracted ISS resupply mission aboard a Falcon 9... Subscription Required. ISS Cargo Mission...
RetailElectronicsWeekly.com

Arm invests in edge vision startup

Arm has invested in the $7 million Series A funding round of eYs3D Microelectronics, which spun off from Etron Technology of Taiwan in 2016. Etron was founded in 1991 by Nicky Lu to pursue DRAM technology. EYs3D was set up to develop processors for vision at the edge. Apart from...
Aerospace & DefenseNASA

NASA’s InSight Mars Lander Gets a Power Boost

The team behind NASA’s InSight Mars lander has come up with an innovative way to boost the spacecraft’s energy at a time when its power levels have been falling. The lander’s robotic arm trickled sand near one solar panel, helping the wind to carry off some of the panel’s dust. The result was a gain of about 30 watt-hours of energy per sol, or Martian day.
Home & GardenThrive Global

Nicole Schmidt of Source: “Vision ”

Vision — Someone once told me that being the CEO is like becoming the Chief Vision Officer. And that has rung so true to me over the years. It’s THE job as CEO to see the journey that needs to be carved out. To see the mountains, beyond the forest, through trees and get everybody to the top. And then you have to tell that vision over, and over, and over, until everyone in the company is reciting your vision back to you.
Aerospace & Defensewccftech.com

Elon Musk Spills The Beans On His Plans For World’s Largest Rocket Ever To Be Built

Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX) chief executive officer Mr. Elon Musk has shared details for his company's Starship launch vehicle platform. Starship is currently under development in SpaceX's facilities in Boca Chica, Texas. Once development is complete, it will replace the company's workhorse Falcon 9 rocket and conduct interplanetary and lunar missions. It will also enable SpaceX to expand its Starlink constellation of internet satellites rapidly and, in the process, become the largest operational rocket in the world.
Internetmetafilter.com

A Vision of Future Vision

Project Starline is Google's latest and greatest prototype of the future of videoconferencing. How good is it? "Call it hyper-telepresence. Call it whatever you want. Either way, it’s pretty wild." posted by storybored (2 comments total) 2 users marked this as a favorite. If it's like most other of Google's...
Aerospace & DefenseWBKO

UK researchers working with NASA to improve heat shield technology

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - University of Kentucky researchers are working with NASA to advance key technologies for space exploration. Every few years, NASA creates Space Technology Research Institutes and UK was selected, along with a handful of other colleges, to be a part of it. Their goal is to research and improve heat shield technology.
Energy IndustryNature.com

Accelerating deployment of offshore wind energy alter wind climate and reduce future power generation potentials

The European Union has set ambitious CO2 reduction targets, stimulating renewable energy production and accelerating deployment of offshore wind energy in northern European waters, mainly the North Sea. With increasing size and clustering, offshore wind farms (OWFs) wake effects, which alter wind conditions and decrease the power generation efficiency of wind farms downwind become more important. We use a high-resolution regional climate model with implemented wind farm parameterizations to explore offshore wind energy production limits in the North Sea. We simulate near future wind farm scenarios considering existing and planned OWFs in the North Sea and assess power generation losses and wind variations due to wind farm wake. The annual mean wind speed deficit within a wind farm can reach 2–2.5 ms−1 depending on the wind farm geometry. The mean deficit, which decreases with distance, can extend 35–40 km downwind during prevailing southwesterly winds. Wind speed deficits are highest during spring (mainly March–April) and lowest during November–December. The large-size of wind farms and their proximity affect not only the performance of its downwind turbines but also that of neighboring downwind farms, reducing the capacity factor by 20% or more, which increases energy production costs and economic losses. We conclude that wind energy can be a limited resource in the North Sea. The limits and potentials for optimization need to be considered in climate mitigation strategies and cross-national optimization of offshore energy production plans are inevitable.
BusinessElectronicsWeekly.com

Igloo Vision secures £2m for expansion

Shropshire immersive meeting room company Igloo Vision has secured £2m of funding, led by a debt investment from Frontier Development Capital (FDC). This follows ~£1m of equity raised last year from Ingenious and others. The company’s business has been renting and selling dome-like ‘igloos’ inside which its software displays 360°...
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Attention in computer vision

Ever since the introduction of Transformer in the work “Attention is all you need”, there has been a transition in the field of NLP towards replacing Recurrent Neural Networks (RNN) with attention-based networks. In current literature, there are already many great articles that describe this method. Here are two of the best ones I found during my review: The Annotated Transformer and Transformers explained Visually.
Energy IndustryWorld Economic Forum

Nano tech could get zero-carbon energy from sea water

Tip-controlled local breakdown (TCLB) is a technique to 'drill' microscopic holes into membranes to improve the effectiveness of osmotic energy. Osmotic energy, also known as blue energy, takes advantage of the energy released when solutions of different salinities mix. These conditions occur in locations all over the world and improving...