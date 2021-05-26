Despite the self-inflicted noise, Kristaps Porzingis able to stay focused for strong contribution in Mavs game two win
After shooting just 4-13 from the field in Saturday’s game one win for the Mavericks, big man Kristaps Porzingis had a lot to be frustrated about. The Clippers stuck Kawhi Leonard on him for most of the game and greatly limited Porzingis’ ability to find any sort of rhythm or feel. His body language throughout the night reflected that as well, but his postgame comments were measured enough to not cause any sort of real panic.www.dallassportsfanatic.com