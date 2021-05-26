Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Despite the self-inflicted noise, Kristaps Porzingis able to stay focused for strong contribution in Mavs game two win

By Dylan Duell
dallassportsfanatic.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter shooting just 4-13 from the field in Saturday’s game one win for the Mavericks, big man Kristaps Porzingis had a lot to be frustrated about. The Clippers stuck Kawhi Leonard on him for most of the game and greatly limited Porzingis’ ability to find any sort of rhythm or feel. His body language throughout the night reflected that as well, but his postgame comments were measured enough to not cause any sort of real panic.

www.dallassportsfanatic.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristaps Porzingis
Person
Kawhi Leonard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mavs#Game One#The Clippers#He Got Game#Go Game#Playoff Games#Instagram#The Game#Playoff Series#The League#Noise#Field#Shooting#Dallasmavs#Moment#Real Panic#Man#Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAnumberfire.com

Dallas rules out Kristaps Porzingis (knee) for Tuesday

The Dallas Mavericks have ruled out Kristaps Porzingis (knee) for Tuesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Porzingis will miss a seventh straight game while he recovers from his knee injury. Dwight Powell should continue to see significant minutes, and Maxi Kleber (Achilles) could return soon as well. Powell has averaged...
NBACBS Sports

NBA playoff picture, standings, magic numbers: Lakers projected for No. 6 in West; Nets clinch No. 2 seed

Well, we're down to the final day of the NBA's 2020-21 regular season, and there's no telling what's going to happen on Sunday. Are teams going to try to tank their way into preferred matchups? It's not quite that simple. Many of the games involving teams in potential position to manipulate their seed are happening at the same time. One result changes all the other scenarios. You're going to see a lot of scoreboard watching and mid-game "adjustments."
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Kristaps Porzingis returns for Dallas after missing last seven games

Marc Stein: The Mavs say Kristaps Porzingis (right knee soreness) will be available to play tonight against New Orleans after missing seven consecutive games. Tim MacMahon: Kristaps Porzingis will be on a minutes restriction in his return after missing an extended stretch due to right knee soreness, but Rick Carlisle declined to reveal the specific limit.
NBACBS Sports

Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Scores 18 in loss

Porzingis totaled 18 points (6-10 FG, 2-2 FT, 4-5 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one block in 26 minutes during Sunday's 136-121 loss to the Timberwolves. Porzingis was one of the few Mavericks who did not see a minutes restriction in Sunday's loss. The seven-footer is still trying to get his feet under him after missing 10 of the final 14 games of the season. If healthy, the Mavericks will rely on a heavy dose of Porzingis in their playoff series against the Clippers. In the last two regular-season matchups with the Clippers, Porzingis averaged 16.5 points and 10.0 rebounds in 33.0 minutes.
NBAHastings Tribune

Mavericks hope Kristaps Porzingis will return for Wednesday’s game vs. New Orleans

Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle said following Monday’s practice in Memphis that Kristaps Porzingis will not play on Tuesday against the Grizzlies, but that the plan is for him return and play Wednesday’s home game against New Orleans. Carlisle said that both Porzingis and forward Maxi Kleber (right Achilles soreness) practiced...
NBAchatsports.com

Dallas Mavericks: Kristaps Porzingis is shooting: Remains out vs. Cavaliers

Dallas Mavericks Kristaps Porzingis Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports. The Dallas Mavericks dominated the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night to clinch their fourth division title in franchise history. It was the team’s ninth win in their last 11 games. The Mavs’ hot streak has come at the right time as they attempt to avoid the play-in tournament. They are currently fifth in the Western Conference, but just two games up on seventh.
NBAdarnews.com

Mavs get key 125-107 win for postseason, eliminate Pelicans

DALLAS (AP) -- Luka Doncic and the Mavericks are a big step closer to avoiding the play-in tournament in the Western Conference. The young Dallas sensation scored 33 points, Kristaps Porzingis added 19 in his return from injury and the Mavericks kept the inside track to a top six spot in the West with a 125-107 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night.
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Clippers to face Mavericks in the first round

Michael Scotto: LeBron James on Stephen Curry: “Everybody counted him out this year. Everybody said now that Klay (Thompson) is hurt, can Steph lead a team on his own? What’s he going to be able to do? Can he carry a team into the postseason? Can he keep a team afloat? He’s done that and more.”
NBAHastings Tribune

Mavericks throttle Pelicans in Kristaps Porzingis’ return, inch closer to avoiding play-in tournament

DALLAS — Just in time for their final pre-playoffs push, the Mavericks on Wednesday night gratefully welcomed the return of Kristaps Porzingis. Porzingis had been gone seven games; Doncic, in a manner of speaking, one. Finally healthy Dallas and joltingly rejuvenated Doncic hit short-handed New Orleans full-force with a 125-107 victory in American Airlines Center that trimmed the Mavericks’ magic number for clinching a playoff spot to one.
NBAsemoball.com

Edwards, T-wolves beat playoffs-bound Mavs 136-121

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Anthony Edwards scored 30 points in his final audition for NBA Rookie of the Year, leading the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 136-121 victory over the postseason-bound Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night. Luka Doncic had 18 points, six rebounds and six assists in 21 minutes for the Mavericks,...
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: LeBron James: Stephen Curry deserves MVP

Http://twitter.com/BleacherReport/status/1394020680182616064/photo/1. Draymond Green: "Because what I’m not going to do is just go out there and let him down. S---, in my opinion, he’s the MVP. So for him to be having an MVP type of year, you can’t just go out there and let go of the rope. You’ve got to get your ass out there and f------ help all you can to help win games to make sure that he’s in that conversation, because he deserves to be in that conversation. So his approach, one thousand percent, has helped me in my approach."
NBAYardbarker

Kristaps Porzingis denies having any issues with Luka Doncic

Kristaps Porzingis wants you to know he is not trading zingers with anyone. In a recent interview with Spanish outlet Radio Marca, the Dallas Mavericks big man denied rumors that he has had issues with teammate Luka Doncic. “I’ve never had any problems with my teammates off the court,” Porzingis...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Dallas Mavericks: Kristaps Porzingis talks injury: Slated to return May 12

The Dallas Mavericks have won four straight and five of their last six games without Kristaps Porzingis. They are heating up at the right time as they attempt to avoid the play-in tournament. The Mavs are currently fifth and two games up on the Los Angeles Lakers, who are the first team in play-in, with four left in the regular season.
NBACBS Sports

Mavericks face depleted Raptors, look to solidify playoff spot

The Dallas Mavericks head into their final two regular-season games looking to pin down playoff positioning, a mission that begins Friday night at home against the Toronto Raptors. Dallas (41-29) is getting hot ahead of the postseason, picking up its fifth win in six games and eighth over the past...
NBAJanesville Gazette

Clippers lose to Thunder, land fourth seed and playoff series against Mavericks

The Clippers finished fourth in the Western Conference and will face Dallas in the first round of the playoffs after their 117-112 road loss against Oklahoma City on Sunday, the final day of the NBA’s regular season. That result, combined with Denver’s loss in Portland and the Lakers’ win over...
NBANBC Sports

Oladipo's Season is Over

The fantasy season is over for the most part but the NBA news cycle never ends, and that’s what I love most about this league. Wednesday wasn’t loaded with news by any means, but let’s quickly recap the biggest storylines to keep you in the loop ahead of the playoffs.
Kansas City, MOBlue Springs Examiner

Mavericks hope win over Allen offers momentum for final stretch of season

The team mindset is locked and loaded. And Kansas City Mavericks coach Tad O'Had is ready to see what his ECHL team accomplishes in the final 11 games of the regular season. The Mavericks defeated the Allen Americans 4-3 Saturday night at Cable Dahmer Arena to claim their second consecutive home win over their ECHL Western Conference rival. Now, it's Allen's turn to play host as the Mavericks meet the Americans at 7:05 p.m. Monday at the Allen Event Center.