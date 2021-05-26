Monk Fruit vs. Stevia: Which is Better (or Worse!) For You? An RD Answers

More than 1 in 7 U.S. adults have damage that keeps these crucial organs from doing their job. But these dietary tweaks can help keep your kidneys going strong. For all of the hard work they do-filtering out waste, regulating blood pressure, converting vitamin D into its usable form-your kidneys might not get the love they deserve. An estimated 37 million Americans have chronic kidney disease (CKD), a condition that prevents the organs from functioning properly and can lead to heart disease, stroke and early death. And 9 in 10 affected people don't know they have it. (Your doctor can test to check your status.) Diabetes, high blood pressure and age all increase your risk for CKD. But there are some simple ways to lower your odds of the disease or slow its progression, says Juan Jesus Carrero, Ph.D., who studies kidney disease at the Karolinska Institutet in Sweden. Here are four smart habits to adopt.