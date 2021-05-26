Monk Fruit vs. Stevia: Which is Better (or Worse!) For You? An RD Answers
We all know that sugar is bad for you, but are you doing yourself any favors when you reach for an alternative sweetener? Some people swear by stevia but that has its own downfalls. Then there's Monk Fruit, which has recently gained traction as an "all-natural" alternative – but does this fruit's nutritional profile live up to the hype? Here's everything you need to know about the sweetener wars: Cane sugar versus Stevia versus Monk Fruit, before you sweeten that ice tea again.929nin.com