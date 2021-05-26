Rosary Beads Belonging to Mary, Queen of Scots Were Just Stolen As Part of a $1.4 Million Heist at Arundel Castle
Arundel Castle, the longtime seat of the Duke of Norfolk, is an 11th-century stone behemoth that played a role in the English Civil War in the 1640s and played host to Queen Victoria for a few days in the 1840s. Located in West Sussex, UK, the castle now houses many impressive historical artifacts, from resplendent tapestries to suits of armor. But the crown jewel of the collection is a gold rosary once owned by Mary, Queen of Scots.www.mentalfloss.com