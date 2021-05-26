Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Rosary Beads Belonging to Mary, Queen of Scots Were Just Stolen As Part of a $1.4 Million Heist at Arundel Castle

By Ellen Gutoskey
Posted by 
Mental_Floss
Mental_Floss
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Arundel Castle, the longtime seat of the Duke of Norfolk, is an 11th-century stone behemoth that played a role in the English Civil War in the 1640s and played host to Queen Victoria for a few days in the 1840s. Located in West Sussex, UK, the castle now houses many impressive historical artifacts, from resplendent tapestries to suits of armor. But the crown jewel of the collection is a gold rosary once owned by Mary, Queen of Scots.

www.mentalfloss.com
Mental_Floss

Mental_Floss

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
910K+
Views
ABOUT

Mental Floss delivers smart, fun and shareable content in an upbeat and witty environment. An encyclopedia of everything, we answer life’s big questions and uncover stories so interesting our readers absolutely must share them.

 https://www.mentalfloss.com/section/shopping
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Victoria
Person
Queen Elizabeth
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beads#West Sussex#Stolen#Jewel#Queen Of Scots#Catholic#Protestantism#Sovereign#Apollo Magazine#Arundel Castle Trustees#Smithsonian Magazine#Duke Of Norfolk#Sussex Police#Silver Treasures#Resplendent Tapestries#Unique Artifacts#Collection#England
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
News Break
World
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
AccidentsPosted by
Daily Mail

Time capsule dating back to 1876 and containing coins showing a young Queen Victoria and a newspaper is unearthed in the foundations of a primary school

A time capsule dating back to 1876 which contained coins showing a young Queen Victoria has incredibly been unearthed in the foundations of a primary school. Headteacher Sue Taylor said the frosted glass jar was found by accident while builders were digging up a chapel at Barrow URC Primary School in Clitheroe, Lancashire.
Public SafetySeattle Times

Thieves Steal Artifacts Worth $1.4 Million From English Castle

LONDON — The thieves broke into an imposing castle in the English countryside and took a rare bounty: rosary beads that once belonged to Mary, Queen of Scots, along with other gold and silver artifacts that authorities said were worth more than $1.4 million. The theft came just days after...
Violent Crimestheartnewspaper.com

Thieves steal rosary beads carried by Mary Queen of Scots to her execution

A set of gold rosary beads clutched by Mary Queen of Scots during her execution in 1587 was among a number of treasures stolen from Arundel Castle in West Sussex. Staff were alerted when thieves tripped an alarm in the medieval castle at 10:30pm on Friday. When police arrived on the scene they found around £1m worth of artefacts stolen from display cases in an area usually open to the public. Items taken include 16th-century coronation cups given by Mary to the Earl Marshal and gold and silver objects.
Worldthevintagenews.com

Mary Queen Of Scots’ Gold Rosary Stolen In Heartbreaking Raid

Arundel Castle in West Sussex is reeling from the theft of precious items, including a set of gold rosary beads said to belong to Mary Queen of Scots. The burglary happened the night of Friday, May 21, at 10.30 p.m. Intruders made off with loot worth “in excess of £1 million” according to Sussex Police ($1.4 million).
U.K.Telegraph

Henry VI's arm bone used as drinking vessel after being stolen by monks, research suggests

Henry VI’s missing arm bone was stolen by monks and used as a wine vessel, National Archives research has suggested, solving a century-old mystery. The king immortalised by William Shakespeare as a “faint-hearted” victim of Richard III was likely killed in the Tower of London 1471 after being deposed in the Wars of the Roses, then buried at Chertsey Abbey.
Public Safetyantiquestradegazette.com

Reward offered for return of stolen treasures from Arundel Castle

Among the treasures missing were rosary beads carried by Mary Queen of Scots at her execution in 1587 as well as rare gold and silver treasures (see below). The reward is offered on the basis that any of the missing items are returned in their original, undamaged, condition, subject to specific conditions, and anyone with information is asked to contact Simon Jones at loss adjusters Quadra Claims Services, email info@quadraclaims.co.uk.
Entertainmentthesalemnewsonline.com

Two royal exhibitions dedicated to Prince Philip to open

Two exhibitions dedicated to the life and legacy of Prince Philip will open this summer. The Duke of Edinburgh - who died in April aged 99 - will be the focus of special tributes at both Windsor Castle and the Palace of Holyrood House over the coming months, The Royal Collection Trust have announced.
U.K.Hello Magazine

Prince Philip exhibition to feature royal wedding items, coronation robe and private journal

The late Duke of Edinburgh's remarkable life and legacy is to be commemorated in special new exhibitions at Windsor Castle and the Palace of Holyroodhouse this summer. Prince Philip, who would have marked his 100th birthday this month, sadly passed away at the age of 99 on 9 April. The Royal Collection Trust has announced that the Prince Philip: A Celebration displays will pay tribute to his significant life events, his naval career and his sporting pursuits and interests.
Worldinews.co.uk

Hidden inscriptions discovered in Anne Boleyn’s execution prayer books

Secret inscriptions hidden in the prayer book Anne Boleyn took to her execution have been discovered by a student researching the historic volume. The concealed names, uncovered using ultraviolet light, reveal that the illustrated book was handed down between women loyal to the Queen to preserve her memory. The research...
Priestkentlive.news

Roman treasures found by metal detectorists sell for £185k

A 2,000-year-old hoard of Roman treasures discovered by two metal detectorists has sold for £185,000 at auction. The incredible collection of "nationally important" artefacts were found by James Spark, 40, and Mark Didlick, 44, in a field in Ryedale, North Yorkshire, in May last year. The Ryedale Ritual Bronzes include...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Mental_Floss

Kidney Stones and Queen Victoria's Underwear: 15 of the Most Expensive Oddities Ever Sold

Queen Elizabeth II may have unseated Queen Victoria as the longest-reigning British monarch several years ago, but Victoria still holds one record as yet unchallenged by her great-granddaughter (or any other royal family member, as far as we know). In 2015, a pair of Queen Victoria’s underwear from her later years, specially tailored and embroidered with her initials, fetched about $16,000 at auction—making it the most expensive pair of undies ever sold.
WorldTelegraph

The mysteries of faith: why Mary, Queen of Scots still haunts our imagination

The execution of Mary, Queen of Scots, which took place in the hall of Fotheringhay Castle on February 8 1587, was a nasty business. The queen, who had been found guilty of plotting from jail to have her cousin Elizabeth I murdered, was beheaded, rather inexpertly, with an axe. It took the executioner two swings and a bit of sawing to get her head off; when he had finished his butchery, and tried to raise his prize up by the hair, Mary’s wig came off and her head fell on the floor.
U.K.Hello Magazine

The Queen to move Prince Philip's treasured item from Buckingham Palace

As the Queen prepares to celebrate her first Trooping the Colour without her beloved husband Prince Philip, who sadly died aged 99 on 9 April this year, she also is having his chair removed from The Throne Room at Buckingham Palace. The decision for the Chair of Estate to be...