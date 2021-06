EAST TEXAS – Make sure your GPS is working and you have gas in the tank, because the UIL Softball and Baseball Playoffs kick it into high gear this week. Last week saw the Grapeland Sandiettes, Latexo Lady Tigers and Lovelady Lady Lions all win Bi-District in dominant fashion to advance to the Area Round of the postseason. This week, the boys get started and there will be some driving to do if you want to keep up with your favorite team.