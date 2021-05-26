newsbreak-logo
Have You Seen This? 2 bees open Fanta bottle and I don't know what that means

ksl.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE SWEET HIVE — I hate to admit it, but there is something incredibly cathartic about drinking a cold, refreshing soda. The distinct sound when you pop the tab or turn the cap to release the built-up carbonation is somehow soothing. I know it's not good for us and our teeth are begging us to stop drinking it, but at the end of the day, there is a wonderful familiarity to opening a soda and taking a rejuvenating swig of the sweet stuff.

