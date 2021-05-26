newsbreak-logo
Alberta Premier Eyes Full Capacity at CFL Games This Summer

By To Do Canada
todocanada.ca
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlberta’s premier is expressing hope for full capacity crowds at CFL games this summer. Jason Kenney says the Edmonton Football Team and Calgary Stampeders could sell as many seats as possible in their outdoor stadiums if certain targets are met under the province’s reopening plan. The province’s plan calls for all restrictions to be lifted two weeks after 70 per cent of Albertans aged 12 or over have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

