Alberta Premier Eyes Full Capacity at CFL Games This Summer

Jacob Bernard-Docker was headed back to his Alberta home, via Grand Forks, when his plans changed and he ended up halfway around the world. After wrapping up the season with the Ottawa Senators, one of the club’s top blueline prospects was returning to the University of North Dakota to pack up his stuff when he got call from officials with Hockey Canada to see if he could attend the IIHF world championship in Riga, Latvia because of an injury to New Jersey Devils’ blueliner Kevin Bahl.