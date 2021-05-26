Perennial Rebloomers for the Northwest

Knowing the life cycle of your plants is vital to creating a healthy garden. Some plants grow all year round, like evergreens (hence the name) while others sprout only once a year, like geraniums. It can be hard to keep track of which plants come back every year (perennials) and which live only one cycle (annuals). And then there are biennials, which grow on a whole different timetable. What is the difference between these plant lifecycles, and how can that knowledge help you curate your garden? Here’s how the life cycle of a plant can help you make your planting plans.