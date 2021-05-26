Mary Ellen Gray

JUNE 15, 1948 — MAY 20, 2021. Mary was called home to our Lord on 5/20/2021 at her home with her family at her bedside. Mary was born June 15th, 1948 in Payette, Idaho to Floyd and Edith Grover who preceded her in death. She went through school in New Plymouth Idaho, she married Bert Gray Jr on December 21st, 1965, and had three children, Stephanie, Darin, and Edie. She later divorced and met Jesus Otazua whom she devoted her life to until his death on 4/4/2016.