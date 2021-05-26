newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Plymouth, ID

Mary Ellen Gray

Argus Observer Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJUNE 15, 1948 — MAY 20, 2021. Mary was called home to our Lord on 5/20/2021 at her home with her family at her bedside. Mary was born June 15th, 1948 in Payette, Idaho to Floyd and Edith Grover who preceded her in death. She went through school in New Plymouth Idaho, she married Bert Gray Jr on December 21st, 1965, and had three children, Stephanie, Darin, and Edie. She later divorced and met Jesus Otazua whom she devoted her life to until his death on 4/4/2016.

www.argusobserver.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Payette, ID
Idaho State
Idaho Obituaries
State
Idaho State
City
New Plymouth, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Camping#Sisters#Home School#Plymouth#Po Box 730#Tribute Store#Daughter Edith#Great Grandchildren#Son Darin#Plymouth#Horizon Hospice#Park View Cemetery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Ontario, ORArgus Observer Online

Things to Do thru May 4

Payette Syringa Lions Club, 11:30 a.m., The Portia Club, 225 N. Ninth St., Payette, (208) 739-3483. Revitalize Ontario! design committee meeting, noon, Four Star Real Estate, 241 S.W. Third Ave., Ontario, (541) 212-9303, mertndub@gmail.com. Eastern Oregon Economic Development Region Board meeting, 3 to 5 p.m., boardroom, science Laura Moore Cunningham...