Ryan Reynolds opens up about his struggle with anxiety

By Sadaf Ahsan
etalk.ca
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMental health has been a bigger subject than ever since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020, and with this May being Mental Health Awareness, celebrities are speaking out and sharing their struggles. In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Ryan Reynolds opened up, writing, "One of the reasons I'm posting this...

www.etalk.ca
