Ryan Reynolds opens up about his struggle with anxiety

With executive producer and star Rob McElhenney (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia), executive producer Megan Ganz, and the team from Mythic Quest ready to return for a second season this Friday, May 7 (and with the special episode "Everlight" currently streaming), McElhenney has been running the press junket circuit to support the series. While we can't say we've seen every interview he's done, you would be hard-pressed to find one that rises to the level of McElhenney's visit to ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live. Two of the biggest highlights from the segment below? First, McElhenney explains the benefits and downsides to getting high with Snoop Dogg at 7:30 in the morning- and we also respect the philosophy behind never turning down an offer from a "green god" like Snoop. Second, we learn more about McElhenney's blossoming "bromance" with his newest, bestest bud Ryan Reynolds (Van Wilder, Smokin' Aces)- and how all it took was a little sliding into the DMs.