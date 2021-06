On the morning of Wednesday June 2, Engine 41, E-42, E-43, Squad 42, and 401 responded to the report of an apartment fire. The first arriving unit reported smoke and fire showing. The occupant of the apartment was injured in the fire, E-41 diverted to stand-by at the LZ and the patient was cared for and transported by Allegiance EMS to the CPD LZ where patient care was turned over to PHI Med Flight and patient was transported to a burn center. There were no other human injuries. Cleveland Fire was assisted by Plum Grove and Tarkington VFD. Entergy, Centerpoint, and Cleveland Public Works were requested to the scene to secure the utilities. The fire is under investigation.