If you’re currently in the market for a next-gen console or relatively new graphics card from AMD or Nvidia, you’ll undoubtedly be aware that general stock levels among major retailers (both online and physical) are pretty terrible at the moment. Admittedly, they are out there in the wild, but it requires the consumer to be exceptionally vigilant to bag themselves one before the scalpers step in to gobble up as much as they can. – With Facebook Marketplace currently representing more available console and graphics card stock than pretty much all of the official retail channels combined, however, we have a genuine question we want to ask our community here. – Put simply, is this an issue that Facebook should be addressing?