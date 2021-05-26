newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

5 Popular Stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets is Talking About Today

By Usman Kabir
insidermonkey.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this article we discuss the 5 popular stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets is talking about today. If you want to read our detailed analysis of these companies, go directly to the 10 Popular Stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets is Talking About Today. 5. BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 24.

www.insidermonkey.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blackberry Limited#Today#Stock Investors#Nasdaq Inc#Popular Stocks Reddit#Blackberry Limited#Canaccord#Insider Monkey#Gamestop Corp#Gme#Microvision#Mvis#Wallstreetbets#Today#Internet#Mobile#Technology Company#Offerings#Things#Bb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Medical & Biotechpennystocks.com

3 Biotech Penny Stocks That Are Popular on Reddit Right Now

Reddit Biotech Penny Stocks Remain in Focus in June 2021. Finding penny stocks on Reddit has become a major strategy for all types of investors. While Reddit hasn’t always been the place to find and make a penny stocks watchlist, it is more popular than ever. While there are thousands of penny stocks to choose from, only a handful are mentioned across various sub-Reddits.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 15 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $605,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $990,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,618,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $2,106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

What's Up With Vertex Energy Stock Today?

Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) shares are trading higher by 52% at $6.07 in Friday's pre-market session on continued momentum after the company announced it will acquire an Alabama refinery and related logistics assets for $75 million. HC Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock and raised its price target from $4 to $25.
StocksEntrepreneur

5 Tech Stocks To Watch In June 2021

Could These Top Tech Stocks Be Worth Investing In?. For investors looking for the most active stocks today, tech stocks could be in their sights. After all, the tech industry as a whole appears to be on the recovery in the stock market today. If anything, the growth story in tech remains the same. This is because tech companies will likely continue to innovate and compete, such is the nature of tech today. Not only would this benefit organizations and investors alike, but it would also accelerate the adoption of new technologies globally. Could this be enough to warrant investors taking advantage of the current weakness in the sector?
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Axel Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Axel Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 38.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Shopify comprises about 4.7% of Axel Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Axel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $10,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
StocksPosted by
MarketRealist

Get Over AMC and GME, EEGI Could Be the Hottest Reddit Stock

Reddit stocks have made waves in 2021. Retail traders have triggered a short squeeze in many stocks like AMC Entertainment and GameStop. While stocks pumped by WallStreetBets have fallen from their peaks, with the exception of AMC, they are still up significantly for the year. Eline Entertainment Group (EEGI) is another Reddit name and it's up 7,300 percent YTD. Is it too late to buy EEGI stock or is this penny name a pump and dump?
StocksPosted by
MarketRealist

Watch Out for the Next Reddit Meme Stocks to Explode

If you thought the Reddit-induced wave of stock rallies was over, you were mistaken. Meme stocks are holding strong and might even be an investing theme all their own. Which stocks are Reddit users targeting next?. Article continues below advertisement. Gamestop (NYSE:GME) and AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) are still at the...
StocksBenzinga

Why Carvana's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) shares are trading higher after RBC Capital initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and announced a $300 price target. RBC Capital listed Carvana as one of its top internet stocks. Carvana Co is an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Snowflake's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected EPS results and issued sales guidance below estimates. Snowflake reported first-quarter earnings per share of $(0.70), which missed the $(0.16) analysts estimate. The company also Issued second-quarter sales guidance in the range of $235 million and $240 million which is below the $251.02 million analysts' expectations.
StocksZacks.com

Top Analyst Reports for Alibaba, salesforce.com & Morgan Stanley

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA), salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) and Morgan Stanley (MS). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Stockspennystocks.com

Reddit Penny Stocks You Might’ve Missed In May 2021

Were These Former Penny Stocks On Your Reddit Watch List This Month?. This year has brought a fresh perspective on what it means to trade the markets. Thanks to Reddit, penny stocks have grown in popularity and, in many cases, legitimacy. Who can forget the rise of GameStop stock in January as well as the recent Reddit-fueled run in May? This has also evolved to include many other current and former penny stocks that gained ground during the second quarter.
MarketsStreet.Com

Now Playing at a Stock Exchange Near You: Reddit Bettors

Guess who's back, back again. Reddit's back, tell a friend. My apologies to Eminem, but AMC Entertainment ( AMC) , one half of the Wall Street Bets dynamic duo, is back stealing the spotlight. Not just the spotlight, but a huge chunk of the trading volume on the New York Stock Exchange, as well.
StocksPosted by
MarketRealist

Will AMC Stock, Reddit’s 'Poor Man’s Tesla,' Reach the Moon?

AMC Entertainment stock rose a whopping 35 percent on May 27 and hit a new 52-week high. It's a meme stock that has hit a new high after the short squeeze in the first quarter of 2021. Most other Reddit stocks including GameStop, Sundial Growers, and Zomedica are trading way below their 52-week highs. What’s the forecast for AMC stock in 2021? Will it rise more or crash badly?
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: GameStop, AMC, Reddit

Jim Cramer discusses the latest stock market news, including meme stocks, Best Buy and inflation. Stocks rose Thursday after jobless claims fell to a fresh pandemic low and core capital goods orders in the U.S. rose more than forecast. TheStreet's Katherine Ross and Jim Cramer discussed breaking news in the...
StocksPosted by
TheWrap

AMC Entertainment’s Stock Soars 35% as Reddit Investors Celebrate

Talk about a blockbuster. AMC Entertainment’s stock price surged 35.6% on Thursday afternoon, as investors — including many from Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum — continue to rally behind the nation’s largest cinema chain as pandemic restrictions trickle away. The 35.6% jump pushed AMC to $26.52 per share. To put that in...
StocksPosted by
Coinspeaker

AMC Stock Up 35% Attributed to High Trading Volume by Reddit Enthusiasts

AMC stock surge has come as a surprise to many Wall Street analysts especially due to headwinds caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) stock experienced a surge on Thursday by over 47%, closing the day trading at $26.52 (with a 35.6% rise). Meanwhile, the AMC stock had added approximately 10% during Friday’s pre-market. The soaring stock was attributed to speculative trading by WallStreetBets Reddit forum enthusiasts, which according to stock analysts from the Bank of America, made AMC stock the most popular. This envious position was initially held by GameStop Corporation (NYSE: GME), AMC’s meme stock peer which early this year had experienced a record 400% short squeeze within a single week. However, on Thursday GameStop shares went up only 4.8%.
Cisco, ILHerald & Review

Better Buy: Cisco or All 30 Dow Jones Stocks?

Even without giving it much thought it's easy to dismiss Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO) as a prospective purchase. The networking giant's guidance for the current quarter wasn't as bold as expected, and besides, isn't there a microchip shortage under way? A more broad-based bet like the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) seems the safer trade right now.