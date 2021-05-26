Cancel
AT&T Targets June-End Latin American HBO Max Launch At Huge Discount: Bloomberg

By Anusuya Lahiri
Benzinga
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAT&T Inc (NYSE: T) will launch HBO Max in Latin America on June 29 at a significant discount compared to the U.S, Bloomberg reports. The Latin American monthly subscriptions will start from $3 compared to $15 in the U.S. It will also launch a $10 monthly subscription plan, including advertising in the U.S., in June.

