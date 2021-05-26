Ontario’s Assistant Infrastructure Minister Defended Doug Ford’s Handling of Long-Term Care Homes. He Also Held Shares in Long-Term Care Companies.

Last Summer during a heatwave, Ontario’s Premier made a promise, after it went public that many long term care homes in the province did not have air conditioning. “We’re going to move forward rapidly, we’re going to make sure that the common areas within the buildings are air conditioned,” Doug Ford said in July of 2020, “Just imagine sitting up in a third story room, and I can’t imagine sitting there in 27 or 28 degrees of heat in a room, and it’s just unacceptable. We’ll support this, we’ll look into funds to support this as well, but we’re bringing this forward immediately,” Doug Ford committed last July.