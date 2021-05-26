newsbreak-logo
Webster

Webster woman charged with setting a fire that sent her children to the hospital

Concord Monitor
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Webster woman has been charged with setting the fire that sent her two children to the hospital for smoke inhalation injuries and burns in late February. Officials say Mary Elizabeth Corliss attempted to barricade herself and her children, aged 9 and 4, upstairs as the fire burned through the second floor. Corliss did not call for help, though she had her phone with her at the time of the fire and, when a firefighter attempted to rescue her, she did not mention that there were children in the room and instead tried to push him away.

