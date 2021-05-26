Internet by Satellite Market - Major Technology Giants in Buzz Again | Eutelsat, Iridium Communications, Thaicom Public

The global industrial sensors market size is expected to reach USD 38.82 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing demand for sensors across different industrial verticals, including chemicals, manufacturing, oil & gas, pharmaceuticals, mining, and energy & power to maximize operational efficiency of automated equipment. Improved asset tracking and remote monitoring abilities of sensors have increased their demand across different industrial verticals. Increasing utilization of various industrial sensors such as temperature sensors, image sensor, position sensors, and humidity and moisture sensors to ensure monitoring and transparency of assets throughout the supply chain is expected to drive growth of the industrial sensors market during the forecast period. Moreover, increasing investment of industrial sensor manufacturers to enhance performance and accuracy of industrial sensors is contributing to growth of the industrial sensors market.