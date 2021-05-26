Elizabeth Ann Lord

This week I am preaching on the Lord’s Prayer. The Lord’s Prayer is really about trusting. We have to trust that God’s ways are better than our ways. That can be hard. We live in the immediate. We want what we want immediately. We want more. The more is not bad; the desire to have only our way is the problem. Maybe you are just better than me, and you pray for only HIS will. I, at times, pray for my will. My will be done on earth. My wants be done as I want them now and forevermore. You too?