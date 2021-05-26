Cancel
Cape Cod Chronicle
Elizabeth Ann Lord passed away peacefully in her sleep January 18, 2020 in Calca, Cusco Peru. Born in Lowell in 1949, Beth was the daughter of the late Robert Lord and Marion (Reed) Lord. She is survived by her sister Nancy, brother Rob and his wife and children, brother Douglas, and many relatives and friends around the world. She attended Chelmsford High School and Skidmore College where she studied Elementary Education, Physics and Math. She went on to earn Masters degrees in Special Education, Computer Science, and Teaching English as a Second Language.

