A History of Mobile in 22 Objects: Pottery from the Mobile-Tensaw Mounds

By Erin S. Nelson, Philip J. Carr
mobilebaymag.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople are the subject of archaeology, and artifacts — the items produced by people in the past — are the means by which archaeologists learn about them. Pottery fragments and other artifacts remind us of the long history of life along the Gulf Coast — a history that stretches back over ten thousand years. The Indigenous People of the Gulf Coast and Mobile-Tensaw Delta manufactured a number of artifacts ranging from the enormous (earthen mounds) to the minute (shell beads). No single item can fully represent thousands of years or the ancestors of modern Choctaw, Creek and Seminole people. This broken piece of pottery, however, has the potential to weave a rich story of the owners’ lives: when and where they lived, what kinds of meals they cooked and ate, the nature of trade and interactions with other groups and even religious beliefs. This fragment of pottery is a piece of a much larger ceramic vessel, perhaps a bowl or bottle, and its physical features along with the context in which it was found have much to tell us about the people who made and used it.

mobilebaymag.com
