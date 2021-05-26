newsbreak-logo
Thackerville, OK

Big Cats Seized From Tiger King Park Taken In By Sanctuaries

By CBS News
news9.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll of the big cats that federal authorities recently seized from Jeffrey and Lauren Lowe's Tiger King Park have been accepted by accredited sanctuaries throughout the country, according to the Wildcat Sanctuary in Sandstone, Minnesota. The sanctuary's announcement comes days after the Department of Justice announced the seizure of 46 tigers, 15 lion-tiger hybrids, seven lions and one jaguar from the Thackerville, Oklahoma, park.

Person
Joe Exotic
