IVF Services Market is expected to reach US$ 31,613.76 million by 2027 With Max Healthcare; Bloom IVF; CCRM Fertility.; OXFORD FERTILITY; Create Health (Create Fertility); and others

bostonnews.net
 29 days ago

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled "IVF Services Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Cycle Type and End User," the market is expected to reach US$ 31,613.76 million by 2027 from US$ 13,496.29 million in 2019. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

