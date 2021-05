“Airlines have plenty to do right now without getting dragged into politics,” a senior European aviation safety figure told me.“It’s disturbing to see a government using overflying rights as a weapon.”The government he has in mind is Vladimir Putin’s.While the Kremlin has sided with its client state, Belarus, over Sunday’s forced diversion of a Ryanair passenger plane to Minsk, it dismisses suggestions of any direct involvement.But Nato’s secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, told Sky News: “It’s hard to believe that the regime in Minsk could do something like this without any kind of coordination with Russia.” And the Kremlin has certainly...