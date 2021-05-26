People Get Interested with VuCo, Here's Why

Oshawa, Canada, June 24, 2021 –(PR.com)– New blockchain technology, developed by Ontario based startup AcreageWay, is changing the way we invest in real estate, allowing anyone – not only multimillion-investors – to legally invest.For the average, hardworking Ontarian, opportunities for investment have always been limited. Investing in institutional and commercial real estate opportunities is quite capital intensive, heavily regulated, very manual and segregated, reserving these types of opportunities only for investors with deep pockets, with a cap on how little dollars can be invested. Also, real estate investments are not liquid and must be held long term in order to reap benefits and, as they are non-tradeable, have no short-term exit strategies available. Add in the limited transparency that Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT) offer in terms of how funds are invested and how profits are managed or distributed, as well as the low ROI that financial institutions offer, strict compliances and complex paperwork – and you have an environment that makes it almost impossible for the average person to participate in the investment of real estate like the big players can.