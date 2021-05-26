Vuuzle Media Corp Steps into Digital Investments

Last week, shareholders of MDC Partners successfully delayed a special meeting of the board of directors and shareholders to vote on a proposed merger with the Stagwell Group’s Stagwell Media. At the heart of this matter are demands for more shareholder compensation and concerns over control of the new company by Stagwell Group Founding Partner and MDC Partners Chairman Mark Penn. But what this corporate intrigue ignores are the needs of clients and employees of the nearly created Stagwell/MDC Partners.