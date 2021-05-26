Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Vuuzle Media Corp Steps into Digital Investments

bostonnews.net
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleThe innovation for crypto has emerged well before anyone started making millions of dollars. Blockchain technology, bitcoin, decentralized currencies, digital goods, and distributed ledger technology, are brand new technologies that we've never seen before emerged and businesses welcomed these with open arms. Basically, Crypto is a technology, like the technology...

www.bostonnews.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Verizon Media#Vuuzle Media Corp Steps#Digital Investments#Crypto#Ott#Vuuzle Tv#Vuco Coin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Honolulu, HIThegardenisland.com

Investing in Hawai‘i’s Digital Economy

HONOLULU — Gov. David Ige shared in his State of the State Address vision of Hawai‘i future with the idea of an upgraded and more sustainable local economy with Technology Readiness User Evaluation (TRUE)— in which digital technology is leveraged as a critical component of success at the Entrepreneurs Sandbox on Ilalo Street.
Stockscrossroadstoday.com

3 Steps to Investing Your Retirement Savings in Tesla

Though Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is less than 20 years old, it’s already regarded as an industry leader, paving the way for a more sustainable future. And it’s found plenty of investors willing to sink their savings into its stock in the hopes of making a fortune. While it has a...
Softwarejewishbusinessnews.com

Israeli Startup Tonkean Raises $50 Million Led by Accel

Tonkean declares that it enables enterprises to accelerate operational velocity. Tonkean is an Israeli startup which offers an Operating System for Business Operations of the same name. The company just raised $50 million in Series B funding, led by Accel. – Founded in 2015 by CEO Sagi Eliyahu and CTO...
Economymartechseries.com

Market Force Information Expands Customer Intelligence Analysis with Digital Customer Journey Mapping

Market Force Information, a worldwide leader in customer intelligence solutions, has expanded its services with a digital and analytic suite designed to help multi-location businesses improve their business by mapping out the customer journey. In contrast to most UX services today, their Digital Customer Journey Map identifies the factors that have the biggest lift to company satisfaction and sales, details specific performance gaps online/apps, and provides explicit planning tools to help close those gaps, one channel at a time.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global Blockchain Technology Market To Reach $19.9 Billion By 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Blockchain Technology - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" . The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
Businessaithority.com

Dun & Bradstreet and Zeta Join Forces to Launch the Industry’s First Combined Consumer and Business Data Cloud for “B2P” Marketing

The alliance represents Dun & Bradstreet’s emergence into B2C marketing and Zeta’s entrance into the B2B space. Dun & Bradstreet, Inc., a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, and Zeta Global Holdings Corp., a data-driven marketing technology company that empowers enterprises to acquire, grow and retain customers, announced they have entered a strategic alliance.
Businessmediapost.com

Eliminating Investment Inequalities In The Media And Creative Supply Chain

The racial injustice issues over the past year have heightened interest and action from the advertising industry in supporting diverse companies in the media and creative supply chain. Many agencies and marketers have publicly stepped up to express support, make commitments, and take action. ANA has been proactive on this...
Businessforrester.com

Focus On The Customer And Spare The Stagwell-MDC Partners Merger Drama

Last week, shareholders of MDC Partners successfully delayed a special meeting of the board of directors and shareholders to vote on a proposed merger with the Stagwell Group’s Stagwell Media. At the heart of this matter are demands for more shareholder compensation and concerns over control of the new company by Stagwell Group Founding Partner and MDC Partners Chairman Mark Penn. But what this corporate intrigue ignores are the needs of clients and employees of the nearly created Stagwell/MDC Partners.
Businessmartechseries.com

Cision PR Newswire and DFIN Announce Strategic Partnership to Provide SEC-Compliant Disclosure and Filing

Industry leaders align to provide content delivery and regulatory filing submission options to the investment community. Cision PR Newswire and Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc., announced today they have entered into a strategic partnership to deliver press release distribution and regulatory filing submissions to the investment community that meet SEC disclosure and compliance requirements.
Businessprivateequitywire.co.uk

Digital Alpha invests USD40m in Quantela

Quantela, a specialist in IoT-enabled smart cities and urban infrastructure digitalisation, has closed approximately USD40 million in growth capital for new Outcomes-as-a-Service projects and acquisitions from Digital Alpha, a leading digital infrastructure investment firm. Quantela and Digital Alpha have pioneered an Outcomes-as-a-Service (OaaS) approach to smart cities and urban infrastructure,...
Businesssiouxfalls.business

State’s largest digital media company commits to office at Cherapa Place

The growth just keeps going for MarketBeat, South Dakota’s largest digital media company, which saw another surge in business this year and already has plans to move out of its year-old office. The company, which specializes in delivering stock market research and related content, saw a spike in traffic during...
Businessmartechseries.com

Pattison Media Partners with Everything Podcasts to Expand Its Digital Offerings

Pattison Media, is pleased to announce its partial acquisition of Everything Podcasts, creators of original custom podcasts featuring compelling story telling and world-class production. Everything Podcasts is the brainchild of Jennifer Smith, a recipient of the Canadian Women Entrepreneur of the Year Award from University of Toronto, Rotman School of...
Businessthemiddlemarket.com

Apax Digital Fund Invests in Revolution Prep

The Apax Digital Fund has agreed to invest in Revolution Prep, a national provider of online academic tutoring and test preparation services. The new investment will help Revolution Prep further enhance its online learning platform and expand its offering to make professional tutors available to more students in the United States and beyond.
Businessplansponsor.com

Bank of America Launches Digital Investment Advisory Program

Bank of America (BofA) has launched its new Personal Retirement Strategy (PRS), a digital investment advisory program addition to its Financial Life Benefits suite of workplace solutions. A Merrill program application designed for both institutions and corporate retirement plan clients, PRS is designed to digitally deliver personalized insights, guidance and tools, “seamlessly integrated into the 401(k) experience to help plan participants establish and pursue retirement income goals,” the firm says.
BusinessInsurance Journal

Accenture Invests in Swiss Digital Payments Company Imburse

Accenture has invested in Imburse, a cloud-based, payments-as-a-service enterprise platform that simplifies the way businesses access the global payments ecosystem. Financial details of the investment, which was made via Accenture Ventures, were not disclosed. Founded in Zurich, Switzerland in 2018, Imburse works with global insurers, banks and other large companies...
EconomySFGate

Investics Partners with Digital Financial (DiFi)

Investics Partners with Digital Financial (DiFi) to Provide Investment Performance and Portfolio Analytics. Investics Data Services Company, Inc. has reached an agreement with Digital Financial, LLC. (DiFi) to provide investment portfolio analytics to the institutional investor community. The DiFi cloud-based asset master and supporting back-office ecosystem digitizes securitized, illiquid, or other non-securitized holdings and seamlessly harmonizes them with transaction history, benchmarks, pricing, tax lots, corporate actions and other relevant reference data. With live, direct integrations to hundreds of different data sources including financial institutions, custodians, accounting systems, trading systems, data warehouses, data vendors and automated tools for adding new connections, DiFi provides clients with maximum flexibility to build next-generation financial services and streamline legacy operations. This new relationship with Investics permits subscribers to the DiFi back-office data services to seamlessly integrate their portfolio holdings and transactions data with industry leading performance measurement, attribution, risk analytics and other investment analytics services through the Investics Cloud Ecosystem (ICE), running securely on Amazon Web Services (AWS).