The Cabarrus Dream Center, located in Concord, recently celebrated its official opening and we wanted to tell you all about this wonderful community resource. The center is a location where those who are underserved can get the help they need in several areas, all under one roof. In this episode, we speak with Pastor Gwen Stowers, of Multiply Church, as she explains how the Dream Center came to be, hoe you can utilize its resources or help, and what the vision is for the center's future!