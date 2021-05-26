Animal Feed Additives Market (2021-2025) | Zoonotic Diseases Play Critical Role in Boosting Animal Feed Additives Market, States Fairfield Market Research

Water scarcity has had a devastating impact across the world as the population growth continues unabated. According to UN data, approx. 2/3rd of the global population is expected to be suffer some form of water stress by 2050. Rapid urbanization and industrialization has necessitated the uninterrupted supply of both potable and non-potable water. There is immense need for water treatment chemicals in multiple sectors such as agriculture and industry. A widening demand-supply gap requires the reuse and recycling of water proving massive opportunities for stakeholders in the water treatment chemicals market.