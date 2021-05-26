Brews at the Zoo 2021

Look: 4 | smell: 3.75 | taste: 4 | feel: 3.75 | overall: 3.75. DATE: June 18, 2021... OCCASION: feeling for Michael's tough Districts loss to Mt. Olive... GLASSWARE: HopDevil nonick... pours a hazy, orange amber body, full of bubbly agitation... its head is thick, white foam that staunchly sits atop the glass.... freshly mown hay, orange zest, lemon, punchy grapefruit, and mango peak through an undergirding of baked bread malts... aromatic and refreshing in that regard.... reasonably smooth and lively on the tongue, with some buzz at the teeth... its malt keeps it at the throat... thirst-quenching and agreeable, balanced and appreciable... the mango, apple and orange are prominent...next, the lemon and spicy pepper make this a beer worth savoring.... AE is doing a lot right, and this is another beer that could be an everyday sipper...