Brews at the Zoo 2021

Look: 5 | smell: 4 | taste: 5 | feel: 3.5 | overall: 4. Beautiful crystal clear color with a fizzy white head on top that vanishes quickly. The smell has a sweet citrusy aroma to it reminiscent of 7-Up or Sprite. The taste has a very refreshing citrus flavor to it with a crisp sweet finish. The feel is more on the dry side with an acidic heat in the late finish. Overall, Zima is super nostalgic for me. It reminds me of being in middle school spending nights at a friends house and he would share some of his parents stash with me while we played ECW Wrestling on PS1 and chatted with girls on AIM all night till the sun came up. I wasn't aware at the time but if you get bored with the straight citrus flavor you can drop some Jolly Ranchers up in this and it's like a whole new experience all over again. Welcome back Zima!