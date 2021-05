Sometimes people in our house behave stranger than we expected. Also here, the Actress Madonna’s son was wearing a chic dress around the house and simply said the line “Confidence is Everything”. The article is helpful for the people to understand something which is more useful and effective. Let’s get into the article and know things in a better way. Madonna has a tendency to break down the barriers, a characteristic she’s undoubtedly passing down to the next generation. The 62-year-old Grammy winner jacked up her 15-year-old son David Banda and shared a video of him parading a white silk Mae Couture dress around the home on Instagram on Sunday. In the caption, the proud mother wrote, “Confidence is everything.”