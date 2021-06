Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association (IMPPA) will organise a free coronavirus vaccine drive for 500 of its members this month on a “first-come-first-served” basis, the film body announced Wednesday. The association, which has 6,000 members, will set up a camp at its Andheri (West) office here on June 15 or June 16. “All members including those who are facing financial problems… requesting them to fill enclosed form with the Aadhaar card and personal phone number. (It) must be sent immediately on reading this message because entry will be on first come first served basis for the first 500 members,” T P Aggarwal, president of IMPPA, said in a statement. Adnan Sami Gets the Second Jab of COVID-19 Vaccine, Says ‘Stop Obsessing Over Which Vaccine to Take’.