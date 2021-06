Ed. note: This piece was originally published in Spanish here in Ladera Sur. Regardless of whether or not one belongs to a First Nation, more and more people and communities are seeking to resume a good life, that is, to achieve common and personal well-being in coexistence with our living planet. Throughout history, and now more than ever, learning from First Nations and the traditional knowledge they offer may be the key to our resilience as living beings “to survive well together” in the Anthropocene (Gibson-Graham et al. al., 2013).