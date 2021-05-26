Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Violent Crimes

Walmart stabbing suspect identified

By Troy Gillard
rdnewsnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRed Deer Mounties have identified a suspect after a loss prevention officer was stabbed at the south end Walmart last weekend. RCMP was called at 4 p.m. Saturday, May 22, about a physical altercation at the Walmart located at 2010 50 Ave. Police say that when an on-duty loss prevention...

rdnewsnow.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shoplifting#Crime Stoppers#Sweat Pants#Crime Prevention#Red Deer Mounties#Rcmp#Indigenous#Cibc#Suspect#Police#Officer#Anonymous#Grey#Treatment#Loss Prevention#Mobile App
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Walmart
Related
Elkton, MDCecil Daily

Police charge suspect in Elkton Walmart assault

ELKTON — A 28-year-old woman who allegedly pushed an 81-year-old woman inside the Walmart in Elkton last month, knocking the elderly shopper to the floor, now stands charged with assault and two other offenses, according to Cecil County District Court records. Charging documents identify the suspect as Doniesha Artell Homer,...
Violent Crimeschatnewstoday.ca

Loss prevention officer stabbed at south Red Deer Walmart

RCMP say a loss prevention officer at Red Deer’s south Walmart location was stabbed Saturday afternoon. Cpl. Troy Savinkoff with Alberta RCMP says the incident happened around 4 p.m. when the 27-year-old officer confronted a man he had grounds to believe was shoplifting. “At that time, a physical altercation took...
Las Vegas, NVMiddletown Press

Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing at a Las Vegas apartment

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing at a Las Vegas apartment, according to authorities. Las Vegas Metro Police said 26-year-old Skylar Gerardo was booked into the Clark County jail on suspicion of an open count of murder. It was unclear Sunday...
Center, TXscttx.com

Stabbing Incident at Shady Oaks; Suspect Information Sought

- According to the Center Police Department, a stabbing occurred at Shady Oaks fuel station on Saturday May 8, 2021 around midnight. An employee of the gas station was in their vehicle preparing to leave when a SUV pulled next to the pumps. A Hispanic male exited his vehicle and approached the employee's car and the employee rolled the window partially down.
Violent CrimesHavre Daily News

Suspects apprehended in Fort Belknap stabbing

Fort Belknap Indian Community has reported that two suspects in a stabbing Wednesday morning have been apprehended. The names of the suspects were not being released this morning, a representative of the police department said. A report posted on the Fort Belknap Indian Community Facebook page said Fort Belknap police...
Leland, NCBrunswick Beacon

Suspect charged in attempted kidnapping at Leland Walmart

A Leland man has been charged with kidnapping in connection with an attempted abduction of a 7-year-old boy reported Wednesday afternoon at the local Walmart store. D'Vonta Tyvon Robbins, 26, was arrested Wednesday by the Leland Police Department on charges of second-degree kidnapping, assault on a child under the age of 12 and resisting, delaying and obstructing a law enforcement officer following the incident reported shortly after 4 p.m. at the store at 1112 New Pointe Blvd.
Manchester-by-the-sea, MAGloucester Daily Times

Two more suspects in Manchester stabbing arrested

MANCHESTER — Two more people have been arrested in connection to the stabbing incident near Masconomo Park on May 9. On May 19, Manchester, Revere and the state police departments arrested Jayson Vega-Castro, 21, of Revere. He is the brother of Raymond Joel Vega-Castro, 23, who was the first to be arrested in relation to the stabbing the day after it occurred.
Culpeper, VACulpeper Star Exponent

Culpeper PD seeks male suspect in shoplifting of TV from Walmart

The Culpeper Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying a man suspected of shoplifting a large TV from the local Walmart. Two known incidents took place March 18 and March 27, according to a PD release. After walking into the store on James Madison Highway, the suspect got a shopping cart and walked to the electronics section. Here, he loaded a television into the cart, walked past all the checkout lines and out the front door, according to police.
Columbia, MOkjluradio.com

Columbia officer-involved fatal shooting suspect identified

Columbia Police identify the man who died during an officer-involved shooting. The suspect has been identified as James Sears, III, 38, of Columbia. The incident happened Wednesday afternoon near the Petro Mart on Stadium Boulevard. Police say Sears pulled a gun on two officers. When Sears refused to comply with verbal commands to drop the gun, they shot him. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
Queensbury, NYPost-Star

Queensbury stabbing suspect remains in jail

QUEENSBURY — A Hudson Falls man remains in jail after police said he stabbed a man early Saturday morning. The incident took place just after midnight. State police were called to a Queensbury residence for a report of an assault. When they arrived, troopers determined the victim had been involved in a dispute with a man who was later identified as 34-year-old Matthew N. Clifford.
Montgomery County, TXWoodlands Online& LLC

MCTX Sheriff Identifies Suspect in Felony Criminal Mischief

SPRING, TX - On May 5, 2021, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office received reports of an unknown male wearing an orange reflective safety vest and driving a blue Nissan Altima, stealing back flow preventers from several homes in the Legends Ranch area in Spring. Patrol Deputies began collecting evidence (including video surveillance) from victims that reported the incidents. The evidence led Sheriff’s Office Detectives to an address in Houston, where the blue Nissan Altima was found. Further evidence was obtained from the vehicle, and the suspect was identified as 31 year old Alexander Long. An arrest warrant has been issued for Felony Criminal Mischief.
Pike County, GAGriffin Daily News

Pike woman stabbed, suspect in custody

A suspect is in custody in connection with the stabbing of a woman found Friday morning in the attic of a Pike County home under construction. Lydell Holmes is charged with aggravated assault, burglary, possession of a knife during the commission of a crime, and arson. Pike County deputies responded...
Austin, TXPosted by
Shore News Network

Austin police searching for suspect who had ‘indecent contact’ with child at Walmart

The Austin Police Department (APD) is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a male suspect who had indecent contact with a child at a local Walmart. On Saturday, May 15, 2021, APD officers responded to a report of a suspicious person at the Walmart located at 9300 S IH 35 SVRD. The suspect entered the Walmart in the afternoon hours and appears to have walked around for some time before approaching the victim. While inside the store, the suspect located a six-year-old victim and forcibly touched the child in a sexual manner before fleeing the area. The suspect is described as a White male of average size. He was last seen wearing a white baseball-style cap, green patterned shirt, maroon colored pants and green or gray Converse style sneakers. The suspect was observed leaving the scene in a blue or green, older 1999 body style Chevrolet Suburban. APD is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying the suspect, as well as anyone who may have additional information about this incident.
Windsor Locks, CTEyewitness News

Police arrest suspect in Windsor Locks hotel stabbing

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - A woman was stabbed multiple times at a hotel in Windsor Locks late Thursday night. Police said they were called to the Candlewood Suites around 10:30 p.m. They found a woman in the rear of the Day's Inn, just next to the Candlewood Suites, on...
Texarkana, TXKLTV

Texarkana police identify suspects involved in armed robbery

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Texarkana Texas Police now know the identities of two men responsible for an armed robbery on Saturday, May 22. The victim was standing outside of a convenience store on South Lake Drive around 3:30 a.m. when a man asked to use his cell phone. He agreed, and when he pulled his phone out of his pocket, $60 also came out with his phone. After talking for a few minutes, another man, who was with the first man, grabbed the money out of the victim’s hand and started back to their car.
Pittsfield Township, PADetroit News

Suspect arrested in Pittsfield Township stabbing

A 38-year-old man is in custody, arrested after two men were stabbed in Pittsfield Township, police said Tuesday. Police were called at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday to a business in the 3100 block of Ann Arbor-Saline Road near Interstate 94 for a report of stabbing, according to authorities. Officers found...