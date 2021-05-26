CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Unemployment News Isn’t So Rosy

jocoreport.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleThe latest estimates from the Bureau of Labor Statistics show about 251,000 North Carolinians unemployed as of April, down about 58,000 since the beginning of 2021. Alas, the news about our labor market isn’t as good as you might think. Of those 58,000 fewer unemployed North Carolinians, some 31,000 actually found jobs. The remaining 27,000 stopped looking. Our state’s labor-force participation rate has steadily dropped over the first four months of the year.

jocoreport.com

Comments / 0

Related
foxbangor.com

Unemployment claims on the decline

STATEWIDE — According to Maine’s Department of Labor, unemployment claims are the lowest they have been since December of 2019. Jessica Picard, communications director for the Maine Department of Labor, said the pandemic has created a lot of barriers for working Mainers. This includes fear of contracting COVID-19, lack of...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
KEYT

Have your pandemic unemployment benefits expired? What has that meant for you?

When the coronavirus pandemic struck in March 2020, Congress approved an unprecedented expansion of the nation’s unemployment program to help those who suddenly lost their jobs. Those pandemic benefits have now ended nationwide, leaving millions of people without a vital financial lifeline. Were you collecting pandemic unemployment benefits? What has...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC Connecticut

Fired for Refusing a Covid Vaccine? You Likely Can't Get Unemployment Benefits

Businesses are increasingly requiring their workers to get a Covid-19 vaccine as a condition of employment. Employers like ChristianaCare, Northwell Health, Novant Health, UCHealth System and United Airlines have fired (or are poised to fire) hundreds of unvaccinated workers. Kaiser Permanente placed more than 2,200 on unpaid leave. Such workers...
PUBLIC HEALTH
marketplace.org

Unemployed workers aren’t settling for any job offer that comes along

How goes the job market in this somewhat unpredictable economic recovery? We’ll get the big monthly report from the Labor Department on Friday. But in the meantime, we got a hint of how it might end up going on Wednesday, when payroll processor ADP reported that private-sector employment rose by 568,000 in September.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Cooper
CNET

Pandemic unemployment benefits expired on Labor Day. Could they be renewed?

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. After the pandemic-related expansion of unemployment insurance ended on Sept. 6, roughly 7.5 million people lost their benefits entirely, with millions more losing the $300 weekly bonus checks. The temporary federal benefits -- which included coverage for those normally ineligible for jobless aid, like gig workers and the long-term unemployed -- were in place since spring 2020 to help those who lost income from COVID-19 restrictions or layoffs.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Ponca City News

State seeks to recoup unemployment overpayments but doesn’t know how much

Body Dee Ann Russell mopped sticky floors, stocked shelves and took customers’ money for soda, beer and cigarettes at 7-Eleven for nine years, eventually earning $16.05 an hour. In March 2020, she decided it was no longer worth the risk. Hospitalized with pneumonia as the pandemic started, and already suffering...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unemployment Rate#North Carolinians#Ui#Republican#Covid#John Locke Foundation
moneytalksnews.com

5 Industries Where Workers Are Quitting in Droves

More than a year after the coronavirus pandemic forced millions of people out of their jobs, many of those workers are finding themselves unemployed again. But this time, it’s by choice. In what has been called the Great Resignation, millions of workers are quitting their jobs and looking for greener...
ECONOMY
Newswatch 16

Millions of workers calling it quits

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — As employers across the country are looking to hire, new data sheds more light on just how hard it is to fill positions. More Americans quit their jobs in August than any month on record. Americans are leaving their jobs in droves, and that could be partly...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
delawarepublic.org

Don't expect unemployment benefits if you don't follow vaccine mandates

The Delaware Division of Unemployment clarifies its rules for claiming unemployment benefits if one fails to follow COVID vaccine requirements. More and more businesses are implementing requirements that employees either get vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo regular testing. And as those policies, combined with state and federal laws, come into...
HEALTH
jocoreport.com

Yes, Government Can Be Shrunk

RALEIGH — I’ve been spending a lot of time recently in conversation with right-leaning leaders, policy experts, donors, and activists. My purpose is to assess the health and trajectory of American conservatism at this critical moment. A common refrain from disgruntled conservatives is that for all the talk of reducing...
RALEIGH, NC
Ash Jurberg

The richest person in Las Vegas

Last week Forbes released their richest 400 list. This features the wealthiest 400 people in the United States. Since that list was published, I have been writing articles on a number of these people, and today it is time to look at a billionaire who lives in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy