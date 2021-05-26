Platform Calgary Parkade celebrates opening in the East Village
After 30 months in the making, the Platform Innovation Centre and Parkade is now complete and ready to welcome Calgary. The mixed-use building is a seven-storey parkade in East Village that has 50,000 square feet of space for Platform Calgary and their 50+ partners. Ground first broke on the project, done as a partnership between the Calgary Municipal Land Corporation (CMLC), the Calgary Parking Authority and Platform Calgary, back in 2018.livewirecalgary.com