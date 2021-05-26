Cancel
Politics

Platform Calgary Parkade celebrates opening in the East Village

By Staff LiveWire Calgary
livewirecalgary.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter 30 months in the making, the Platform Innovation Centre and Parkade is now complete and ready to welcome Calgary. The mixed-use building is a seven-storey parkade in East Village that has 50,000 square feet of space for Platform Calgary and their 50+ partners. Ground first broke on the project, done as a partnership between the Calgary Municipal Land Corporation (CMLC), the Calgary Parking Authority and Platform Calgary, back in 2018.

livewirecalgary.com
Naheed Nenshi
