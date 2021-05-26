This French press hack will save you money on iced coffee
The cold brew craze has swept the nation—folks can't seem to get enough of this smooth, refreshing beverage. If you're tired of paying $5 a pop for your daily cold brew, why not try making your own? If you've already got a French press on hand for making hot coffee, you'll be pleased to know that it makes cold-brewing a snap.