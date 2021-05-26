Church of England invests in enabling contactless digital giving in parishes
[Church of England] More than 100 churches across the Diocese of Carlisle will be the first to take part in a national pilot scheme to help encourage contactless giving, making giving easier for congregations. The pilot will help pave the way for a £1.25 million investment from the Church of England, which will see thousands more churches accept contactless and digital payments over the next two years.www.episcopalnewsservice.org