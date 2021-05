“A Night In Old San Antonio®” (NIOSA®) is a four-night festival that celebrates the city’s diverse cultural legacy during Fiesta San Antonio®. Usually held during April, the festival will run this year June 22-25, 2021 from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. nightly. NIOSA is the top fundraiser for historic preservation in the United States—living up to its motto as a “Celebration for Preservation.” It is solely produced by and benefits The Conservation Society of San Antonio (one of the nation’s oldest and most active historic preservation organizations). Concessions will be made because of Covid, but nothing that lessens the joy of the festival.