Honored for our documentaries “Tutwiler” and “Anatomy of Hate.”. The Marshall Project has been honored with two 2021 Deadline Club Awards, recognizing the finest examples of journalism in the New York area, in the “Digital Video Reporting” and “National TV Series or Investigative” categories. — “We’re honored to be recognized for work bringing viewers inside the world of motherhood in prison and probing the challenges of defining a hate crime,” said Susan Chira, editor-in-chief of The Marshall Project. “We sought to humanize challenging social and legal issues and explain them with subtlety and rigor."