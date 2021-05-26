newsbreak-logo
Nevada County, CA

Frank David: Let’s get a real prosecutor

By Frank David
Union
 4 days ago

A recent item revealed that Nevada County’s supervisors are searching for a new district attorney, as (thankfully) Cliff Newell is retiring. We want a real prosecutor this time. We haven’t had one in years. The latest failure of our DA was the plea bargain of Michael Akiyoshi, the 50-year-old man accused of planning to meet who he believed was a 15-year-old female for sex. The “girl” was a decoy, though she could have been real, and thankfully sheriff’s deputies arrested the suspect, and reportedly seized items including alcohol, whipped cream, condoms.

