Glendale, CA –To help aid in the recovery of local small businesses, the City of Glendale has awarded over $1.7M to small businesses to date, and has approved the allocation of an additional $175,000 in funding to help more businesses bounce back from the economic impacts of COVID-19. Business owners may apply for $5,000 grants during Round 3 of the Small Business Grant Program. This funding is in addition to the $2.8 million in federal and local assistance that was approved in 2020.