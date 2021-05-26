newsbreak-logo
EDiscovery solution Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants IBM, Deloitte, Casepoint

Las Vegas Herald
 3 days ago

Latest released the research study on Global EDiscovery solution Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. EDiscovery solution Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the EDiscovery solution. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Microsoft (United States), IBM (United States), OpenText (Canada), Deloitte (United States), Micro Focus (United Kingdom), ZyLAB (Netherlands), Relativity (United States), Nuix (Australia), Logikcull (United States), KLDiscovery (United States), Exterro (United States), Thomson Reuters (Canada), Knovos (United States), Casepoint (United States), Nextpoint (United States), DISCO (United States), Veritas (United States), One Discovery (United States), Texifter (United States), Allegory (United States) and Evichat (Canada).

