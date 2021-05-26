Optimal Control, a Preamble

Recent work in data-driven control has revived behavioral theory to perform a variety of complex control tasks, by directly plugging libraries of past input-output trajectories into optimal control problems. Despite recent advances, two key aspects remain unclear when the data are corrupted by noise: how can safety be guaranteed, and to what extent is the control performance affected? In this work, we provide a quantitative answer to these questions. In particular, we formulate a robustly safe version of the recently introduced Behavioral Input-Output Parametrization (BIOP) for the optimal predictive control of unknown constrained systems. The proposed framework has three main advantages: 1) it allows one to safely operate the system while explicitly quantifying, as a function of the noise level corrupting the data, how much the performance degrades, 2) it can be used in combination with state-of-the-art impulse response estimators, and finally, being a data-driven approach, 3) the state-space parameters and the initial state need not be specified for controller synthesis. We corroborate our results through numerical experiments.