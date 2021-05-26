newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mathematics

Optimal Control, a Preamble

By Editors' Picks
towardsdatascience.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat do Nature, AI, economist theories, classical mechanics our brain, and almost everything have in common? They try to optimize. You are not even thinking about it, but your brain is constantly trying to optimize. Every single movement is optimized to consume as little energy as possible. Every animal is trying to optimize its survival rate. Economists are trying to optimize profit, and well nature as a whole is also trying to optimize.

towardsdatascience.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#T Express#Null#Google Maps#Robust Control#Brain Control#Control Systems#Stability Control#Learning Theory#Scientific Methods#Hessian#Ctu#Optimal Control Theory#Control Terms#Control Focus#Optimization Theory#Functions#Variables#Input Values#Path Optimization#Complex Equations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mathematics
News Break
Science
News Break
Computer Science
Related
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Combinatorial Optimization: The Knapsack Problem

In this story, we are going to discuss an application of dynamic programming techniques to an optimization algorithm. Through the process of developing an optimal solution, we get to study a variety of programming techniques that leads to better performance (with a surprise at the end!). Problem Description. The Knapsack...
Electronicsarxiv.org

Evolutionary Algorithms for Multi-Objective Optimization of Drone Controller Parameters

Drones are effective for reducing human activity and interactions by performing tasks such as exploring and inspecting new environments, monitoring resources and delivering packages. Drones need a controller to maintain stability and to reach their goal. The most well-known drone controllers are proportional-integral-derivative (PID) and proportional-derivative (PD) controllers. However, the controller parameters need to be tuned and optimized. In this paper, we introduce the use of two evolutionary algorithms, biogeography-based optimization~(BBO) and particle swarm optimization (PSO), for multi-objective optimization (MOO) to tune the parameters of the PD controller of a drone. The combination of MOO, BBO, and PSO results in various methods for optimization: vector evaluated BBO and PSO, denoted as VEBBO and VEPSO; and non-dominated sorting BBO and PSO, denoted as NSBBO and NSPSO. The multi-objective cost function is based on tracking errors for the four states of the system. Two criteria for evaluating the Pareto fronts of the optimization methods, normalized hypervolume and relative coverage, are used to compare performance. Results show that NSBBO generally performs better than the other methods.
Cell Phonesapppicker.com

Contacts Optimizer Pro

The Contacts Optimizer Pro app is a wonderful example of a productivity tool with user-friendliness in mind yet is still aware of the fact its audience needs a wide variety of tools in order for the app to be worthwhile. There has been a lot of thought put into the...
Coding & Programminggitconnected.com

Taking control of the control plane

After untangling the service mesh and understanding ETCD — The Easy Way, let us move on to the third article of this series. This time we will be focusing on a big chunk of a kubernetes cluster, the Control Plane. To put it simply, Control Plane is a set of...
Softwarelinuxtoday.com

Optimizing 3D Performance with Virglrenderer

(Other stories by Gert Wollny) Collabora has been investing into Perfetto to enable driver authors and users to get deep insights into driver internals and GPU performance which were not previously visible. Here's how we applied this work and other performance analysis tools to study a number of workloads on the virtualized VirGL implementation, and used this insight to improve performance by up to 6.2%.
Technologyarxiv.org

Support Optimality and Adaptive Cuckoo Filters

Filters (such as Bloom Filters) are data structures that speed up network routing and measurement operations by storing a compressed representation of a set. Filters are space efficient, but can make bounded one-sided errors: with tunable probability epsilon, they may report that a query element is stored in the filter when it is not. This is called a false positive. Recent research has focused on designing methods for dynamically adapting filters to false positives, reducing the number of false positives when some elements are queried repeatedly.
Computersarxiv.org

Distributionally Robust Surrogate Optimal Control for High-Dimensional Systems

This paper presents a novel methodology for tractably solving optimal control problems for high-dimensional systems. This work is motivated by the ongoing challenge of computational complexity and optimality in high-dimensional non-convex optimal control. We address these key challenges with the following approach. First, we identify a surrogate modeling methodology which takes as input the initial state and a time series of control inputs, and outputs an approximation of the objective function and constraint functions. Importantly this approach entirely absorbs the individual state transition dynamics. Additionally, the dependence on the initial state means we can apply dimensionality reduction to compress this variable while retaining most of its information. Uncertainty in the surrogate objective may affect the result optimality. Critically, however, uncertainty in the surrogate constraint functions could lead to infeasibility, i.e. unsafe actions. Therefore, we apply Wasserstein ambiguity sets to "robustify" our surrogate modeling approach subject to worst-case out-of-sample modeling error based on the distribution of test data residuals. We demonstrate the efficacy of this combined approach through a case study of safe optimal fast charging of a high-dimensional lithium-ion battery model at low temperatures.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Optimized conformal classification using gradient descent approximation

Conformal predictors are an important class of algorithms that allow predictions to be made with a user-defined confidence level. They are able to do this by outputting prediction sets, rather than simple point predictions. The conformal predictor is valid in the sense that the accuracy of its predictions is guaranteed to meet the confidence level, only assuming exchangeability in the data. Since accuracy is guaranteed, the performance of a conformal predictor is measured through the efficiency of the prediction sets. Typically, a conformal predictor is built on an underlying machine learning algorithm and hence its predictive power is inherited from this algorithm. However, since the underlying machine learning algorithm is not trained with the objective of minimizing predictive efficiency it means that the resulting conformal predictor may be sub-optimal and not aligned sufficiently to this objective. Hence, in this study we consider an approach to train the conformal predictor directly with maximum predictive efficiency as the optimization objective, and we focus specifically on the inductive conformal predictor for classification. To do this, the conformal predictor is approximated by a differentiable objective function and gradient descent used to optimize it. The resulting parameter estimates are then passed to a proper inductive conformal predictor to give valid prediction sets. We test the method on several real world data sets and find that the method is promising and in most cases gives improved predictive efficiency against a baseline conformal predictor.
EconomyMySanAntonio

3 Ways Optimized Entrepreneurs Structure Their Time Differently

If you can learn how to optimize the way you spend your time, you can get more done. Having the ability to get more done through high-performance focused productivity strategies is essential to building a business sustainably. As entrepreneurs, it’s not more time that we lack; it’s most likely how...
Sciencearxiv.org

Optimal control of an HIV model with a trilinear antibody growth function

We propose and study a new mathematical model of the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The main novelty is to consider that the antibody growth depends not only on the virus and on the antibodies concentration but also on the uninfected cells concentration. The model consists of five nonlinear differential equations describing the evolution of the uninfected cells, the infected ones, the free viruses, and the adaptive immunity. The adaptive immune response is represented by the cytotoxic T-lymphocytes (CTL) cells and the antibodies with the growth function supposed to be trilinear. The model includes two kinds of treatments. The objective of the first one is to reduce the number of infected cells, while the aim of the second is to block free viruses. Firstly, the positivity and the boundedness of solutions are established. After that, the local stability of the disease free steady state and the infection steady states are characterized. Next, an optimal control problem is posed and investigated. Finally, numerical simulations are performed in order to show the behavior of solutions and the effectiveness of the two incorporated treatments via an efficient optimal control strategy.
Topeka, KStkmagazine.com

Optimism Abounds

Something about spring just makes me feel refreshed. The leaves budding out on the trees, new flowers showing their vibrant colors, the smell of freshly mowed lawns, all suggest a time to start anew and leave those doldrums in the past. I guess I really just feel optimistic about the days ahead.
BusinessThrive Global

Flint Lane of Billtrust: “Optimizing Productivity”

More Agility & Faster Decision Making Through Data. Digital transformation allows companies to stay on their toes and address whatever challenges come their way. This requires the ability to make faster and more informed business decisions based on data and real-time business insights. The good news is that businesses today have incredible access to this type of data as well as analytics tools that can help them make sense of it all.
Searchengineland.com

Guide to on-page search engine optimization

One of the chief ways to optimize your website for users and search is to target a specific theme – represented in a unique keyword or phrase on each individual page. The keyword you are targeting for each page should be found in the page’s title tag, description tag, H1 tag, and body copy.
Computersphoronix.com

Virglrenderer Sees Some New Micro-Optimizations

Virglrenderer that is part of the open-source Linux effort to provide accelerated OpenGL to guest virtual machines has been enjoying some new micro-optimizations. Gert Wollny outlined how making use of Perfetto for run-time profiling of Virglrenderer they were able to gain new insight into areas of Virglrenderer to focus on for micro-optimizations.
Marketsarxiv.org

When is Assortment Optimization Optimal?

A classical question in economics is whether complex, randomized selling protocols can improve a firm's revenue beyond that of simple, take-it-or-leave-it posted prices. In 1981, Myerson answered this question with an emphatic "No" for a monopolist selling a single product. By contrast, there is no crisp answer for multiple products, and a major focus of Bayesian mechanism design has been understanding the increase in revenue from pricing lotteries over products instead of deterministic products, under different classes of valuation functions and different families of prior customer distributions.
Computersarxiv.org

Near-Optimal Design of Safe Output Feedback Controllers from Noisy Data

Recent work in data-driven control has revived behavioral theory to perform a variety of complex control tasks, by directly plugging libraries of past input-output trajectories into optimal control problems. Despite recent advances, two key aspects remain unclear when the data are corrupted by noise: how can safety be guaranteed, and to what extent is the control performance affected? In this work, we provide a quantitative answer to these questions. In particular, we formulate a robustly safe version of the recently introduced Behavioral Input-Output Parametrization (BIOP) for the optimal predictive control of unknown constrained systems. The proposed framework has three main advantages: 1) it allows one to safely operate the system while explicitly quantifying, as a function of the noise level corrupting the data, how much the performance degrades, 2) it can be used in combination with state-of-the-art impulse response estimators, and finally, being a data-driven approach, 3) the state-space parameters and the initial state need not be specified for controller synthesis. We corroborate our results through numerical experiments.
arxiv.org

Efficiently Explaining CSPs with Unsatisfiable Subset Optimization

We build on a recently proposed method for explaining solutions of constraint satisfaction problems. An explanation here is a sequence of simple inference steps, where the simplicity of an inference step is measured by the number and types of constraints and facts used, and where the sequence explains all logical consequences of the problem. We build on these formal foundations and tackle two emerging questions, namely how to generate explanations that are provably optimal (with respect to the given cost metric) and how to generate them efficiently. To answer these questions, we develop 1) an implicit hitting set algorithm for finding optimal unsatisfiable subsets; 2) a method to reduce multiple calls for (optimal) unsatisfiable subsets to a single call that takes constraints on the subset into account, and 3) a method for re-using relevant information over multiple calls to these algorithms. The method is also applicable to other problems that require finding cost-optimal unsatiable subsets. We specifically show that this approach can be used to effectively find sequences of optimal explanation steps for constraint satisfaction problems like logic grid puzzles.
Computersarxiv.org

Adjoint-based methods for optimization and goal-oriented error control applied to fluid-structure interaction: implementation of a partition-of-unity dual-weighted residual estimator for stationary forward FSI problems in deal.II

In this work, we implement goal-oriented error control and spatial mesh adaptivity for stationary fluid-structure interaction. The a posteriori error estimator is realized using the dual-weighted residual method in which the adjoint equation arises. The fluid-structure interaction problem is formulated within a variational-monolithic framework using arbitrary Lagrangian-Eulerian coordinates. The overall problem is nonlinear and solved with Newton's method. We specifically consider the FSI-1 benchmark problem in which quantities of interest include the elastic beam displacements, drag, and lift. The implementation is provided open-source published on github this https URL. Possible extensions are discussed in the source code and in the conclusions of this paper.
TechnologyNetwork World

Nuances of Cloud Cost Optimization – A Panel Discussion

From business continuity and resiliency, through to cost optimization, it's critical that business is able to overcome new and evolving challenges. Cloud migration and optimization enable companies to fuse resourcing, budgeting, and security all in one place. However, two-thirds of companies that have adopted cloud do not believe they are...
Grocery & Supermaketprogressivegrocer.com

Zone in on Price Optimization

Because consumers shop in real time, a grocer can’t be hampered by setting prices that are either out of date or not relevant to that store and its customer base. Especially in today’s competitive environment, there’s little time to waste. New technologies enable grocers to make real-life business decisions based on the latest hyperlocal data from nearby competitors. That data allows a retailer to determine the right pricing zone for their location instead of using one pricing zone that doesn’t accurately reflect the store and its customers. Find out more about pricing zones – and why they matter.