newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Weight Loss

Your Cross Validation Error Confidence Intervals are Wrong — here’s how to Fix Them

By Editors' Picks
towardsdatascience.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new algorithm that leverages Nested Cross Validation to remove bias in cross validation procedures. Researchers at Stanford (2021) developed a method that uses Nested Cross Validation (NCV) to account for dependence between data splits, thereby allowing us to calculate accurate confidence intervals around our error. Despite its potential, NCV requires many more fitting iterations than regular cross validation which is computationally expensive. However, if you have access to multiple compute nodes/cores, these iterations can be easily parallelized.

towardsdatascience.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Small Data#Data Validation#Algorithm#Data Loss#Free Samples#Nested Cross Validation#Stanford#Tldr#Mse#Mathematical Perspective#Nvc#Regular Cross Validation#Validation Methods#Errors#Calculate Bias#Variance#Calculation Steps#Computational Efficiency#Implementation Notes Ncv#Mathematical Notation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Weight Loss
News Break
Computers
News Break
Science
News Break
Coding & Programming
News Break
Computer Science
Related
Computersmakeuseof.com

Why Your Mouse Wheel Is Scrolling the Wrong Way and How to Fix It

Mouses should help you to use a computer effectively and efficiently. But when something goes wrong, the device becomes a frustration and a liability. The scroll wheel has been a feature of mouses since the mid-1990s. It's a vital feature for interacting with operating systems, applications, and games. But when the mouse scroll wheel goes wrong and starts scrolling the wrong way, what can you do to fix it?
Coding & ProgrammingThe Windows Club

What are Runtime Errors? Their causes and How to fix them?

A Runtime Error is an error that occurs at the time of running or executing a program. When this error occurs, the program may hang or crash displaying an error message. There are many reasons for a runtime error, like when the program enters an infinite loop, it triggers the runtime error. Sometimes, it also occurs due to the user’s fault. For example, a program requires a numerical value to process the result, but if the user enters any value other than the required one, say, alphabetic character, the program may show a runtime error.
Softwareaddictivetips.com

How to Fix a File System Error in Windows 10 (Full Guide)

You might encounter a file system error when trying to open photos, documents, videos, or other files, launch executables, or run applications with administrative rights. It’s typically accompanied by a code in brackets, such as –2142719196, –1073455193, –2018375670, or –1073741792. The file system error is usually caused by hard disk...
Softwarebeincrypto.com

RenVM Mainnet V.04 Aims to Improve Cross-Chain Liquidity, Here’s How

Ren recently launched its Ren Virtual Machine (RenVM) mainnet v.04. It includes improvements to the Ren network that bring it closer to realizing its dream of a self-sustaining DeFi platform. “Successfully launching RenVM’s mainnet is a critical step in our long-term mission of creating a decentralized platform for DeFi that...
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Interpretable or Accurate? Why Not Both?

Well, EBMs precisely tries to fill this void. EBMs, which stands for Explainable Boosting Machine, are models designed to have accuracy comparable to state-of-the-art machine learning methods like Random Forest and Boosted Trees while being highly intelligible and explainable. This article will look at the idea behind EBMs and implement...
SoftwarePosted by
HackerNoon

AWS Lambda with Kinesis Trigger: 6 Pitfalls and How to Fix Them

Kinesis Data Streams are the solution for real-time streaming and analytics at scale. As we learned last November, AWS themselves use it internally to keep, well, AWS working. Kinesis works very well with AWS Lambda. Creating a function that will process incoming records is easy, especially if we leverage the Serverless Framework or SAM to deploy required resources.
Economytowardsdatascience.com

4 Use Cases Every Data Scientist Should Know

If you are an established data scientist, you may have seen some of these use cases already, however, if you are fairly new, these use cases can allow you to practice a variety of data science concepts that can be further applied across multiple industries. Unfortunately, data science use cases are usually not well-developed so quickly at companies, and instead, the use case will build over several meetings depending on the requirements and expectations of the project. It is important to have a sense of general use cases that can be tweaked and applied to newer use cases, as sometimes, you will encounter completely new scenarios that are not written about in articles or studied at universities. However, the beauty of data science is that it is scalable and applicable across several problems with some relatively low amount of work. With that being said, let’s examine four use cases you can either apply directly to your job, or tweak to use for future applications — including possible features of the model, as well as the algorithm used itself.
Sciencetowardsdatascience.com

Making Decisions with Data Science

A simple example on how you can optimize business decisions using an algorithm developed for use in chemical physics. With all of the buzz around new algorithms and techniques that seem to appear almost daily in data science, it can be easy to lose sight of the reason why businesses invest in analytics in the first place.
MathematicsAPS physics

Meta-Variational Quantum Eigensolver: Learning Energy Profiles of Parameterized Hamiltonians for Quantum Simulation

We present the meta-variational quantum eigensolver (VQE), an algorithm capable of learning the ground-state energy profile of a parameterized Hamiltonian. If the meta-VQE is trained with a few data points, it delivers an initial circuit parameterization that can be used to compute the ground-state energy of any parameterization of the Hamiltonian within a certain trust region. We test this algorithm with an XXZ spin chain, an electronic.
ComputersPosted by
HackerNoon

The Differences Between Deno and Node

Deno a pristine method to compose worker side JavaScript. It solves many of the problems of Node. It was created by the same person as Node. It uses the V8 JavaScript engine under the hood but the rest of the runtime is implemented in Rust and typescript. Now the question...
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Can You Build a Machine Learning Model to Monitor Another Model?

Can you train a machine learning model to predict your model’s mistakes?. Nothing stops you from trying. But chances are, you are better off without it. We’ve seen this idea suggested more than once. It sounds reasonable on the surface. Machine learning models make mistakes. Let us take these mistakes...
Coding & ProgrammingPosted by
HackerNoon

Understanding the Node.js Event Loop

JavaScript is single-threaded, so how does it handle asynchronous code without blocking the main thread while it waits for an action to complete? The key to understanding the asynchronous nature of JavaScript is understanding the event loop. In the browser, the event loop coordinates the execution of code between the...
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

The Ultimate 4 Step Guide to Clean Data

Data cleaning is the process of removing inconsistencies and errors from data that would undermine the efficiency of a machine learning model. Though time-intensive, the process is worth it because good quality data is better than fancy algorithms. That said, different data cleaning procedures apply to different situations. A good...
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

6 SQL Window Functions Coding Problems On Ranking - Interview Countdown P1

Congratulation! If you are reading this article you have probably already passed the first screening interview and have been invited to the next step: a SQL coding round. Whether your next interview is due in 24 hours or in 2 weeks time, one thing is for sure: while you are doing your best to revise the most common SQL topics by solving realistic exercises, the clock is ticking.
Coding & Programmingplainenglish.io

Understand JavaScript Array Methods in 7 Minutes

An array is one of the most powerful data structures in JavaScript. When data has to be stored in an ordered manner, an array is the most suitable choice. What makes JavaScript arrays more powerful is the set of available in-built functions using which working with arrays gets a lot easier. Array methods might be intimidating to understand at first. But, not to worry, through this tutorial I’ll guide you through important JavaScript array methods and hopefully make the learning process a little less challenging.
Coding & Programmingbetterprogramming.pub

Exploring Structural Pattern Matching in Python 3.10

The long-awaited switch-case statement is finally here!. Python is a multi-purpose language that is beloved by data scientists and full-stack engineers alike. It promotes clear and concise code thanks to its syntactic sugariness and philosophy. In this article, I will explain how structural pattern matching — the most anticipated Python feature — works.
Softwareaddictivetips.com

How to Fix Error 0x800705b4 (Windows Update) – The Ultimate Guide

Microsoft strongly encourages users to regularly install system updates so that they can maintain the safety of their devices and fix various problems. Unfortunately, Windows Update doesn’t always work as expected. For instance, many users report getting error 0x800705b4, which prevents the updating component from doing its job. Error 0x800705b4.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

5 Must-Know Operations on Python Sets

Sets are one of the core data structures of Python. Data structures are the building blocks for Python scripts. They hold or contain the data in a particular way to make the scripts work more efficiently. Thus, it is of crucial importance to learn how to interact with data structures.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

How to Create Data Visualizations in Python With One Line of Code

Learn how to use QuickDA to create data visualizations with one line of code. Everybody has heard of the sentence a picture is worth a thousand words. The reason why this sentence is so well known is that it’s true. There are things that only our eyes can catch. That’s why data visualization is an essential step for any project or report. A person who is not familiarized with the dataset can easily give us insights into it. However, create data visualizations can be time-consuming, and sometimes, you want to take a quick look at the dataset. Luckily, we have QuickDA, a library that can solve this issue.