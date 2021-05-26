Your Cross Validation Error Confidence Intervals are Wrong — here’s how to Fix Them
A new algorithm that leverages Nested Cross Validation to remove bias in cross validation procedures. Researchers at Stanford (2021) developed a method that uses Nested Cross Validation (NCV) to account for dependence between data splits, thereby allowing us to calculate accurate confidence intervals around our error. Despite its potential, NCV requires many more fitting iterations than regular cross validation which is computationally expensive. However, if you have access to multiple compute nodes/cores, these iterations can be easily parallelized.towardsdatascience.com